Reviews | The Oscars give Hollywood a chance to celebrate. After that? It's sinister.





2023 has been a year of downsizing, downsizing, sidelining, sidelining, retreats, withdrawals and hedging bets. And 2024 is the year of consequences. The fact is, because of the strikes, there simply aren't enough movies and new shows in the pipeline to give the company the boom year it sorely needs. (This weekend's grand opening, Dune: Part Two, took place delayed (from its original premiere date of 2023 due to strike disruption.) For Hollywood, it will take at least a full year for supply lines to start operating at full capacity again and there are fewer lines supply than before. Only five of the traditional film companies still operate as traditional studios and one of them, Paramount, is for sale. When it comes to new projects, the motto currently being whispered by the industry seems to be: Survive to be 25. Screenwriters and producers starting projects are warned to keep expectations at the basement level: no one buys, everyone cuts costs, caution rules, and boom times are over. . To quote Tony Soprano, the main character of a hit series at the time when a golden age seemed to be dawning, things are not getting darker, but they are trending downward. He had no idea how prescient he was. If Hollywood were a great summer movie, we'd be right at the end of Act II, at the always darkest moment in the story, before dawn, when all seems lost. Or, as one agent told me: “A lot of us feel like we work at the back of an industry, not in an industry.” But as any fan of Hollywood storylines knows, this is also when downed heroes look at the redrawn battlefield, assess the new, heightened stakes, regroup, and ultimately triumph. The film industry, since at least the 1940s, has always defined itself by perceived threats to its survival, linked to communist influence, the advent of television and the rise of the VCR, cable or streaming, and she always found a way to bounce back. In the mid-1960s, when studio culture was under siege and falling apart and no one at the top of Hollywood could understand why the old ways no longer worked, it wasn't just that we had them Enough of the system, director Arthur Penn once told me. The system had had enough of itself. But that unease, discouragement, and uncertainty led to major upheaval and a decade of bubbling creative enthusiasm. The New Hollywood movement of the late 1960s and 1970s happened because a group of wonderful young filmmakers made a series of great new films (Bonnie and Clyde and The Graduate and Easy Rider and The Godfather and Jaws ) which turned out to be huge successes. But it's worth noting that officials at the time considered most of these films to be exceptions, oddities, and anomalies. The industry failed to realize that the world beneath its feet was changing. This is where the film industry is right now: the system, it seems, is once again fed up with itself. The industry has been wondering for four years when it can return to normal, and it's becoming increasingly clear that it may not exist. We just have to wait for something new. The industry is about to find out what that might look like.

