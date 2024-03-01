Death of Shivaram: K Shivaram, famous bureaucrat turned Kannada actor, dies at 70





K Shivaram, a multifaceted person known for his roles in bureaucracy, theater and politics, breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 70 years old. Born on April 6, 1953 in Urugahalli village, Ramanagar district, Shivaram led a diverse life, leaving an indelible mark in various fields. K Shivaram: from bureaucracy to action

Shivaram, born to drama masters Kempaiah and Chikkaboramma, ventured into different fields throughout his life. Despite the challenges he faced, he excelled in bureaucracy and made notable contributions to the world of theater. He notably holds the distinction of being the first person to pass the UPSC examination in Kannada, a significant achievement that reflects his dedication and prowess. K Shivaram: A career that spans achievements

Shivaram's journey began with his studies at the Government High School, Malleswaram, followed by a job in the state government in 1972. Subsequently, he entered the intelligence wing of the police department, d first as a police journalist. Despite his professional commitments, Shivaram pursued higher education, earning a bachelor's and master's degree through evening and distance learning courses. In 1985, he took a further step by passing the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination, thereby securing the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police. The following year, he etched his name in history by clearing the UPSC exam in Kannada, fulfilling his childhood aspiration. Venturing into acting Shivaram's foray into the film industry saw him rise to prominence with the 1993 blockbuster 'Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake', directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. However, despite his early success, subsequent ventures into cinema did not yield the same results, prompting him to refocus on his bureaucratic career.Shivaram's political journey

After retiring as Bengaluru regional commissioner in 2013, Shivaram ventured into politics, initially aligning with the Congress party. However, his political affiliations underwent changes, culminating in his association with the JD(S) and later the BJP. Despite his varied commitments, Shivaram's political tenure resulted in an unsuccessful bid in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bijapur, where he contested against the BJP's Ramesh Jigajinagi.Shivaram's legacy and family

Shivaram leaves behind a legacy marked by his contributions to bureaucracy, cinema and politics. He is survived by his wife, Vani Shivaram, and a daughter, married to Kannada actor Pradeep. K Shivaram's passing marks the end of a journey characterized by versatility and resilience, leaving behind a lasting impact in multiple fields.



