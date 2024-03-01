Entertainment
Hollywood director reveals heartbreaking new details about Heath Ledger's tragic death
Stephen Gaghan has revealed heartbreaking new details about Heath Ledger's tragic death for the first time.
The 58-year-old Hollywood director has opened up about a devastating phone call he received from Heath's father, Kim, after the Australian actor's death on January 22, 2008.
Heath tragically died of an accidental drug overdose in his New York apartment at the age of 28, and sixteen years later, Stephen now shares how he heard the news.
He was speaking on Malcolm Gladwell's show podcastRevisionist History: Development Hell – which explores projects that weren't screened – about a Blink film he planned to make with Heath.
On the podcast, he explained how Heath was found with a copy of the Blink script next to him, while one of Malcolm Gladwell's books was also lying on his nightstand.
The screenwriter told how Heath's father Kim, whom he had never met, saw his phone number on the script and called him after arriving at the scene in a moment of shock and grief.
Speaking for the first time about the call, he recalled: “The father and the man who was closest to him in his professional life, they were there with the body and our storyline was in bed with him, and [Gladwell’s] the book was on the nightstand.
“I think my number was on the script, as written. These guys, as you can imagine, they're in shock and they dialed this number and I don't know why.
He devastatingly said he “broke down” upon hearing the heartbreaking news in the phone call, which came while he was at an airport with his wife Minnie Mortimer.
“I'm in an airport with my wife, going from one place to another, and I literally collapse, which has never happened to me before or since,” he said.
“My feet came out from under me. I literally sat down because I was like, “What?
“The emotion, what they were going through, I shouldn't have been a part of it in any way, and yet, as a human or as a person who cares, I I was just there and I was listening and my wife was looking at me…
“I remember his face and I was like I was speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was just really, really sad. And it's always sad. For me, all I had to do was put a pin in it.
Stephen also reflected on his “really special” bond with Heath and how he had planned to make “a bunch of movies” with the Joker star before his tragic death.
“I met Heath Ledger and immediately became very, very close to him. I had a real connection with him that was unusual and really special to me,” he shared.
“I had a feeling I loved this guy and was going to do a bunch of movies with him – and then I got [the] phone call.'
Stephen shared that he decided to “put an end to” his plans for the Blink film after years of development following the news of Heath's death.
He explained that he had previously considered Leonardo DiCaprio for the lead role, but after meeting Heath, he couldn't see anyone other than him playing the character.
Stephen is best known for his work on the 2020 film Dolittle, 2016's Gold, and 2005's Syriana, as well as writing the screenplay for Steven Soderbergh's Traffic.
