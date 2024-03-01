Q&A with “No Love Lost” actor Nahuel Prez Biscayart

Sign up for our Gay City News e-newsletter to receive local news, updates and insights straight to your inbox!

Gay actor Nahuel Prez Biscayart shines in charming writer/director Erwan Le Duc comedy drama, No Love Lost, screened at the Rendez-vous du cinéma français this year.

As a young man, Etienne (Biscayart) meets a young woman (Nomie Lvovsky), falls in love with her and they have a baby together. But one afternoon, she leaves, never to return, leaving Etienne to raise their child, Rosa, alone.

Then, 17 years later, Rosa (Cleste Brunnquell) is about to go to college, and Etienne becomes unstuck over the stress of work and selling and buying a new house. Then Etienne sees again the woman who left him years ago. Should he go get her? And should Rosa join him in this quest?

No Love Lost is fun as Etienne and Rosa verbally argue about everything from losing his virginity to him being pitiful, and Biscayart is a wonderfully expressive actor, bugging out his eyes while teaching Rosa how to park a car or kicking a football at a party. moment of exasperation. But the film also shows a sensitivity in how Etienne adapts to change and is needed. In a recent interview, Biscayart spoke with Gay City News about his new film.

Etienne is a very caring father and appreciates being needed, but he is also seen as a sad sack. What do you think of his character?

I think his nature is both composed of two things, and that is also his power. It is the power of every human to reconcile grief, pain and absence. It can be transformed into life power. Etienne does that. He says that instead of accepting the tragedy, he decided to live and give the best of himself to his daughter.

What I love about your vision is how you are a chameleon as an actor, alternating between gay and straight characters, comedy and drama, working in your native Argentina, France and other countries . Can you talk about the roles you take on?

I'm starting to play characters who are survivors again. I'm obsessed with survivors [laughs]. I thought this role would be different, more dramatic. I think there are different degrees of survival. To live is also to survive. Even if you have a lot of means, perhaps you lack love? We deal with what we don't have and create with what we do have. Etienne believes in life even if we feel that he is a sad sack.



What appealed to you about playing him?

I'm not a father, but I really identify with fatherhood in the sense of caring, transmitting love, and being loved in return. This is what we find in families and friendships. I couldn't wait to delve into this close relationship where it's unclear who has the power in the relationship. The film shows how the roles are reversed. Rosa helps Etienne deal with his deep grief. I like this role reversal. It affects me. It gives me a broader understanding of humanity, dismantling this idea of ​​hierarchy and tasks assigned to people. If we are powerful as humans, it is when we reverse the roles…

This is the majority for both characters, even if Etienne is not a teenager. But he stopped living a teenage life because he became a father at a very young age. It's like he skipped that part of his life. It is thanks to his daughter that he reconnects with his adolescence. When Rosa gets to the age where he had the baby, it's so triggering. It goes back to that age. His hectic teenage energy comes from there because he is faced with this moment in his life.

What also inspired me was this inevitable distance that we humans have. It was a solid anchor to create Etienne through the way he perceives his daughter. How does this father view his daughter who is becoming a woman like the age when her mother had her? It was feeling this richness and complexity of growing up and getting older.

What do you think of Etienne's decision to pursue the woman who ran away? Do you believe in the idea of ​​closure?

I am no one to judge the character. He says: Absence is not a feeling. But of course you get completely depressed. Can you imagine being abandoned so unexpectedly without knowing why? The thoughts and movies you can make in your mind are endless. Fortunately, I've never had to experience this situation, but it's like an abyss. What did I do? Was it me? Why me? On top of everything, Etienne takes care of this baby. It's a way of surviving by trying to end something that you could never end.

The film reinforces the Yiddish saying: If you want to make God laugh, have a plan. Do you have a plan?

No, that's the only thing I know I don't have. I may have a lot on my mind, but I wouldn't say I have a plan. If I start thinking deeply about why I'm here, why I'm doing this, I'll go crazy. I'm a little unconscious, like Etienne.

Wishing for things and desiring them is a powerful driving energy, but it doesn't translate into networking and planning to reach a certain stage in your life. I love surprises and all the crazy things I've done in my life, [but] I didn't do it because I planned it. If I plan too much, I miss the most accidental and crazy thing life has planned for me. Be humble. Let things surprise you. I always find a key or something that sparks a curiosity or passion, big or small. I don't do something because it's a smart step toward something else. When things appear as something you need to do, they can teach you or expose you to something new or something you don't know. I wish I had a little plan, but I don't. I know I don't want to be a star with no private life. I like living my normal life with friends, going out, doing my thing and spending non-productive time.

The director of No love lost, Erwan Le Duc, will participate in a question-and-answer session after the screening on March 9. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.filmlinc.org/films/no-love-lost/

No Love Lost |Screening at the Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center on March 4 at 1:15 p.m. and March 9 at 1:00 p.m. as part of Rendez-vous avec le cinéma français.