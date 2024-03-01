Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton March 1-3, 2024





When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday March 1st Or: Various locations in downtown Dayton Details: A variety of dining, shopping and entertainment offerings are offered during this monthly art tour that also features live performances and art demonstrations. Cost: Free More information: Downtowndayton.org 2. Shipwrecked! An entertainment When: Until March 10; 8 p.m. on March 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9; 2 p.m. on March 3, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. on March 6 Or: Loft Theater, 126 N. Main St., Dayton Details: Veteran regional actor Bruce Cromer solidly directs Human Race Theater Company's pleasantly light production of Donald Margulie's comedy, playfully directed by Greg Hellems. Commanding the stage with energetic ease and displaying an inherent talent for physical comedy and mastery of language, Cromer commits fully to the role of fiery adventurer Louis de Rougemont, whose boastful stories are relished and ridiculed in Victorian England. Shonita Joshi and Andrew Ian Adams also fuel the narrative, effectively playing more than 30 characters (Adams is an expressive gem as Louis' loyal canine companion). Joshi and Adams provide considerable support even as the play evolves into a clumsy, tone-deaf exploration of the Aborigines. Nonetheless, this family outing is a wonderfully vigorous showcase for Cromer, whose expert and fanciful interpretation of the beautifully imaginative final scene solidifies his legendary artistry. Cost: $10 to $53. Additionally, two sections of $20 seats are available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats are available 90 minutes before each performance. More information: 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org 3. DPAA Chamber Concert When: 2 p.m. Sunday March 3 Or: Dayton Art Institute, Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Chamber Music: Sibelius and Grieg, the first chamber concert of the season. The program features pieces by a duo of Scandinavian composers, the Quartet in D minor, Op 56 Voces Intimae by Jean Sibelius and the Edvard Griegs Quartet in G minor, Op 27. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $30 adults, $15 students More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org 4. Perfect days When: Until March 7; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Friday to Sunday; 3:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Monday to Thursday Or: Neon Films, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: Nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, this Japanese tale concerns Hirayama, who is content with his life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Outside of his structured routine, he enjoys listening to music on cassettes, in books and taking photos of trees. Through unexpected encounters, he reflects on the beauty of the world. Cost: $6.50 to $10.50 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com 5. The 30th Contemporary Daytons Members’ Open Exhibition When: Until April 5; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday Or: The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton Details: The popular Cos exhibition returning for the first time since 2020 is a community-wide celebration of 112 local and Ohio artists. The Members Show provokes a dialogue that transcends geographical boundaries. This cross-pollination of ideas enriches artistic discourse and positions local artists as essential contributors to the global artistic landscape. Cost: Free More information: 937-224-3822 or codayton.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 6. Abertooth Lincoln When: 9 p.m. Saturday March 2 Or: Blind Bobs, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since progressive rock-punk band Abertooth Lincoln released their debut album, Osteoferocious. The EP, Selling the Urban Ideal, followed in 2017. The Dayton band's latest album, Algorithms Ate My Neighbors, was released in May 2023 by Riot Records. Abertooth Lincoln will be joined at Blind Bobs by Cult Fiend, the Remotes and No Balance. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $10 at the door More information: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com 7. Fairy Tales on Ice: Peter Pan When: 7 p.m. Saturday March 2 Or: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy Details: Take a magical journey with Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinkerbell and all their friends to Neverland. Prepare to be mesmerized by professional ice skating champions, singers and world-class circus performers as they perform in stunning sets, dazzling costumes and enchanting effects. Cost: $20 to $45 More information: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 8. Bach Society of Dayton When: 4 p.m. Sunday March 3 Or: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering Details: The Bach Society of Dayton's 22nd choral concert season continues with Along the Silk Road. This program features choral music from Asia and the Middle East. Morgan Moss, winner of the society's 2023 Young Composers Competition, creates a new piece on the poetry of the 13th-century Persian poet Rumi. Also performing will be singer Latif Bolat, the University of Daytons World Music Choir, the Javanese Gamelan Ensemble and the Bach Society of Dayton Chorus, conducted by David Crean and accompanied by R. Alan Kimbrough. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $30 for adults, $25 for active military, $20 for students, free for children 12 and under More information: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org 9. Cyan Tattoo Invitation When: from March 1 to 3; Friday noon-Sunday Or: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton Details: This tattoo convention will feature over 150 tattoo artists, vendors, door prizes, contests and awards. Cost: $18 More information: www.cyantattoo.com 10. Tribute to the godfathers of rock and roll When: 7 p.m. Saturday March 2 Or: Plaza Theater, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg Details: This tribute show pays homage to Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley. Cost: $25-$35 More information: myplazatheatre.com

