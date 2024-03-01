Entertainment
I saw all the new Hollywood releases dropped in January and February. I actually liked some of them.
At the end of January, needing a new ritual, I decided to go to the movies every Friday evening. In my town in Ohio, I see any movie that starts between 6:45 and 7:30 and ends around 9:45 or so. I smuggle in a Kroger burrito or sushi for dinner and buy the theater's $3 nachos as an extra and penance. I tell my friends about it and they can come if they want. Otherwise, I'm going solo.
I quickly fell in love with my new bet. I've found that if I go to the movies on Friday, when I'm otherwise too busy to do much, the weekend feels a lot longer. Additionally, skip bedtime for children at least once a week takes on psychological weight from my neck. The only problem? I happened to pick up this habit around the time of year that the old Grantland publication called Dumpuaire: January and February, where the worst and strangest films die.
Dumpuary has been darker than usual this year, due to the weirdness of the post-strike, post-pandemic movie pipeline, which has everyone in Hollywood panicking that the 2024 box office is going to be horrible. From January to April this year, deadline warned at the end of 2023would see the worst: only 31 large-scale releases, much fewer than those released during the equivalent period in 2023, and not much, Avatar-an essential holiday that drives latecomers into theaters in the new year.
In my town there are two theaters, one of which is partially closed to undergo major renovations. The one who is completely open is not the type to keep Oscar films for a just cause. These two facts would greatly strengthen the Dumpuary effect here. As my efforts continued, I decided to chronicle the places my adventure took me, including in a film literally titled Land of evil. My findings are below.
Week 1: The beekeeper. It doesn't make a lot of sense that there is a single person given the power of vigilance by the government, and that person is named the Beekeeper, but it makes perfect sense that a movie about con artists evil and grandma scammers get trapped. by Jason Statham would prove fun. In one scene, a villain points a gun at the beekeeper's head and says: To be or not to be, that is the question. The Guardian replies: I choose Bee. And then it kicks ass. ALL RIGHT!
US box office gross to date: $63.1 million.
Week 2: Anyone but you. The main plot points of this love story, between a law student and a financier, make no sense either, but when Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were talking, my internal organs turned to goo. My theater was full of young couples, which was weird: there was no way a girlfriend or boyfriend could stand out against any of these young gods. But what do I know! I was alone, eating a mediocre California roll and giggling. I stopped Unwritten on Spotify on the way home and I sang my heart out.
US box office gross to date: $87 million.
Week 3: Lisa Frankenstein. I can't believe the handsome ex-Riverdale-East Cole Sprouse decided to make a movie in which he's a shuffling, mumbling corpse for 90 percent of his screen time. Or maybe I can? This one was written by Diablo Cody and is a horror-comedy with an 80s feel. I loved Kathryn Newton as the goth teen who falls in love with this dead guy, but in the end I was left felt a little sorry for the people who were killed so his Lisa could give him a hand and a penis to Frankenstein. I'm a bit of a baby, I guess!
US box office gross to date: $9.4 million.
Week 4: Land of Evil. This one, about Special Forces guys doing the slow-gentle-fast walking very good, contains both non-Chris Hemsworths, and I often found myself confused as to which was which. In the film, the Hemsworths and fellow hardened operator Milo Ventimiglia (!) struggle to get out of a sticky situation in a Philippine jungle, where they find themselves fighting an evil rebel, whose politics were extremely murky to me. Russell Crowe is the base's drone operator who advises on communications, and he's just as good at it as these guys are at doing the walking. It was probably imperialist propaganda, but you know what? I liked it.
US box office gross to date: $3.6 million.
Week 5: Dolls to go. Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke's long-running comedy about two lesbian friends who decide to leave town and find themselves embroiled in a caper found a very charming use for Margaret Qualley, the wacky, cowardly, charismatic half of the couple. It was either that or try to find some joy Madame Web, and I think it was the right choice. I had some friends with me for this one, and one of them, a southerner, said Qualley's Texas accent wasn't great. Too bad! I fell in love.
US box office gross to date: $2.4 million.
This weekend, Dunes 2 hits, and so my Dumpuary ends. But I think I'll keep this habit. If you don't live in a town like mine where you can see movies for $5-$7 (I know, I know), or if you have more obligations than I do on Friday nights, this can be difficult. to adopt. But if you decide to just go to the movies, no matter what, there's something pure about throwing yourself at the mercy of Hollywood. Look at me: I survived five weeks of Dumpuary and didn't even have to submit to Bob Marley: A love!
