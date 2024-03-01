Entertainment
Was John Singer Sargent also the first celebrity stylist?
In the spring of 1888, New York socialite Eleanora Iselin welcomed portrait painter John Singer Sargent into her home, eager to find out what she would wear. Eager for her expensive and refined taste to be immortalized on canvas, Iselin assigned a maid to follow her into the living room with an armful of her finest Parisian dresses. Much to Iselin's horror, the famous painter insisted on capturing what she was wearing then and there. No pink clothes, no haute couture ball gown.
The result was a slightly severe and withdrawn portrait, one of the main offerings from Sargent and Fashion, a new exhibition on show at Tate Britain until July 7 with Iselin rendered in a black satin day dress against a brown background muddy.
But even though it was not reproduced in the French finery she expected, there is a hypnotic beauty in the satin finish of the Iselin dress, the glittering embellishments of her corset, the protruding ruffles of her sleeves in white lace.
He doesn't just flatter you. It's not a servitudinal relationship, curator James Finch told CNN Style at the London gallery. It is a creative portrait in which each portrait emerges in its own unpredictable way.
There have been countless retrospectives on the 19th-century painter, examining his character portraits of high society or his watercolor landscapes, but Sargent in Fashion created in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston places l 140-year-old artist in a whole new context.
Working during the era of the rise of haute couture, Sargent and his subjects were experiencing a new dawn of fashion. The tailor was more important, Finch said. And many of the things we think of as hallmarks of the fashion industry today, like seasonal collections, runway shows, clothes actually seen on mannequins rather than mannequins, were all being introduced for the first time .
This electrifying new sartorial landscape led to a widespread preoccupation with clothing that not only influenced Sargeant's artistic eye, but also the desires of his customers. There is now a class that dresses after pictures, and when they buy a dress, they ask: Is this going to paint? » wrote Scottish critic Margaret Oliphant in 1878. Suddenly, fashion was not just about wealth and status, but also about self-expression, creativity and artistry. The designers, praised for their perspective and skills, have transcended the title of seamstress and amassed loyal followers. Fashion, as Edith Wharton wrote in 1920was a form of powerful armor.
Although painting clothing is a skill that all portrait painters must master, Sargent's relationship with his models' outfits is unique. He was in control, with an insatiable need to manage the entire image, including what his subject was wearing. Colors, textures, fabric finishes and silhouettes were, in Sargent's mind, central to the harmony of the portrait and therefore could not be left to chance.
He often ignored his model's clothing preferences, as was the case with poor Iselin, and carefully shaped what he wore (or at least what he saw). In 1903, Sargent painted mother and daughter, Gretchen and Rachel Warren, at Fenway Court (now known as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum) in Boston. The couple sit closely, almost intertwined, with Rachel's head resting on her mother's shoulder. Their flushed cheeks are intensified by the pink hue of Rachel's dress. Only, it wasn't a dress at all. According to the exhibit, the girl had arrived to sit in an ill-fitting dress in the wrong shade, and instead of coping, Sargent draped a yard of pink fabric around her. Once the portrait was finished, the piece of fabric was transformed on the canvas into a diaphanous dress.
He doesn't just document what's in front of him, Finch told CNN. He inserts himself into (the picture) like a stylist or a fashion director.
Sargent even commissioned the most prominent fashion houses of the time to occasionally make dresses for his models. For the portrait of his close friend Sybil Sassoon in 1922, he called on the English couturier Charles Fredrick Worth (whose brand, House of Worth, was the first haute couture atelier created in Paris in 1858). Worth created a custom black velvet dress and matching cape trimmed with metallic thread lace for Sassoon, with a large vampyric mauve collar. Sargent reflects the purple accents of the dress in Sassoon's delicate complexion, and again in the small purple flower in her right hand.
Reframing a centuries-old master as something new to discover is no easy feat either. Famous paintings such as Carnation, Lily, Lily Rose (1885-86), which are usually displayed in a red, darker corner of the gallery, are recontextualized against a soft periwinkle exhibition wall designed to amplify the paintings in the light evening in decline.
Likewise, with the help of the textile department of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, many of the works on display are associated with their original dress. And although Sybil Sassoon's black taffeta opera cape appears somewhat flat compared to its five-foot illustrative counterpart, the clothed mannequins act as three-dimensional portals into Sargent's world.
This gives you a new entry point into portraits, Finch said. You see these clothes in front of you and you think about who wore them, how the dresses survived and how they were passed down through generations from mother to daughter, and the stories of how dresses were often adjusted to fit to different body sizes. . I think this is all really relevant.
But not everyone was happy with the reevaluation of Sargent's work. During the opening week, a British art critic called it a horrible exhibit filled with old clothes. Finch disagrees. Showing Sargent's clothing work doesn't take away from previous research done on him, he told CNN.
In fact, the exhibition suggests that Sargent's famous ability to capture entire inner worlds through the shadow of a facial expression was enhanced, not stifled, by his obvious interest in clothing. For example, by internally accounting for what she probably saw as a fashion emergency, we learn far more about Iselin's character than if Sargent had let her wear whatever she wanted.
Many of Sargent's contemporaries gravitated toward formalism, Finch said. Their work was ready-to-wear, using (ready) elements of the portrait, whereas with Sargent it was always bespoke. Each portrait was different.
