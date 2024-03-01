Drake pays tribute to deceased St. Louis fans while leaving his concert





Drakes headlining tour with J. Cole hit Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday night, but the rapper's heart was still in St. Louis, Missouri, where two spectators were killed earlier this month. As seen in fan-filmed footageDrake interrupted Wednesday's show in Buffalo to pay tribute to Laticha Bracero, 42, and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, who were hit by a car and killed while leaving Drake's concert in Saint -Louis February 13. I saw a video today, and it kinda pissed me off, Drake said as he walked onto a dark stage with a spotlight trained on him. I don't want to spoil the mood, but I saw a video today that we had a show in St. Louis and a mother and her young daughter died leaving the show. As happy as those moments are, you never know what someone else's reality will be when they walk out of this building, the Toronto rapper continued. So for this moment where we're all together, 18,000 people, what I want to do, I want you to turn to someone you don't know. Not someone you came with. I want you to turn to someone you don't know, I want you to look them in the eye, and I want you to prove that you are grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make someone else's day. Just show them some love because you never know what's coming next. Just show some love tonight in Buffalo, New York. Drake concluded: I think one of the most important things in life is the idea that you have two choices. Either you wake up every day and you can be a shit, or you can wake up every day and be an honest person. So I appreciate you being good to each other. Rest in peace to this young mother and her child. According to KTVI FOX 2 in St. Louis, the accused driver is Monte Henderson, 22, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. He has been out on bail since last week and has been placed under house arrest and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/drake-honors-st-louis-fans-who-died-while-leaving-his-concert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos