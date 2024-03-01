Reynolds & McElhenney v Ripa & Consuelos – Campobasso owners want Hollywood Derby v Wrexham

Campobasso FC co-owners Mark Consuelos and Matt Rizzetta would like to stage a Hollywood football derby against Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhennies Wrexham.

Campobasso has been nicknamed by some sections of the media the Wrexham of Italy due to its own ownership links with America and Hollywood.

Two of Campobasso's co-owners are actors and Hollywood power couple Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, who co-host the chat show Live with Kelly and Mark in the United States.

In late summer 2022, Campobasso FC was purchased by Matt Rizzetta's New York holding company North Sixth Group and an investment group backed by American actors and talk show hosts Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa.

Like Wrexham, Campobasso started at fifth level and had a Cinderella-like story.

Buying the club eight days before the start of the season, Campobasso had no coach, no players, no CEO, no sporting director and, according to Rizzetta, mushrooms were growing on the field.

Despite this, Campobasso won the championship with the best goal difference in all of Italy and are now on course for successive promotions to Serie C.

When asked if they would host a friendly against Wrexham, now in League Two in the English football pyramid, Consuelos and Rizzetta responded positively.

I'll do that in a second. I think I should contact these guys and make them an offer, Consuelos told the Italian Football Podcast.

I hope they get promoted and we get promoted.

I agree [it would be a commercial hit]. We should do it. I think it's a great idea.

Rizzetta, president of Campbasso FC, added: Mark and I were talking about it yesterday and he said: Let's do it, but we have to win. We are here to win it.

It was then proposed to Consuelos and Rizzetta that to have a better chance of winning they should stage the match in Italy during the scorching temperatures of August, as Wrexhams' Welsh players would struggle to cope with the heat .

We could do it in Italy, or in Miami or in Florida [for the heat]laughed Consuelos, who starred in All My Children, Riverdale and Queen of the South.

Consuelos then praised the work of actors Reynolds and McElhenney at Wrexham.

“I think what these guys have done, not only for Wrexham but also to raise awareness of how European football works, I think they've done a great job,” he said.

You can also thank Ted Lasso, but most Americans had no idea about promotion and relegation, or what that meant. And now they do.

Campobasso and Wrexham are different in several ways. We are 100% American-Italian owned, so we all have roots in Italy.

We certainly know that the cakes are better in Italy than in Wales, but I think there are similarities with the people. It's a hard-working, working-class area.