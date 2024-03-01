Entertainment
An actor plays 23 roles in the captivating FST A November Night
For nearly two hours in Marie Jones' engaging Irish comedy A Night in November, James Evans demonstrates how an actor keeps the audience glued to his every word.
In the Florida Studio Theater Stage III production, Evans plays about two dozen different characters in a play about an ordinary Northern Ireland government employee who comes to see the world around him in a new way after a horrific experience during from a 1994 World Cup soccer match between his home team Northern Ireland and rivals the Republic of Ireland.
Kenneth McCallister grew up Protestant in Northern Ireland and, over his 34 years, became accustomed to bloody battles with the Republic's Catholics during the period known as the Troubles. The first thing we see him do is check under his car for any signs of a bomb, which Kenneth says could be as small as a box of matches.
He's an average man, someone who would probably go unnoticed on the street. He is married and regularly deals with welfare and unemployment applications from people he barely recognizes as human. These are just numbers.
But his view changed after hearing the angry jeers and horrific insults shouted by fellow Protestants at their opponents during a World Cup match. The violent nature of the fans' screams and posturing causes Kenneth to question what he has always known. He helps protect a rival sitting nearby in the stands who is visibly nervous about revealing his true allegiance.
It sounds serious, but the play, directed by Kristin Clippard, is filled with touches of humor, coming largely from the enthusiastic way Evans tells the story and the way he masterfully switches between the various men and women, all with varying accents. Some of the Irish brogues are a little harder to understand quickly than others, but he still conveys enough thought behind the words for you to understand the point.
Among the characters are his gruff, chain-smoking father-in-law, Ernie, and his devoted wife Deborah, who worries too much if everything isn't in place before friends come over for a birthday dinner. He plays one of Kenneth's office clients who doesn't understand that Dublin is in another country. And then he meets drunk soccer fans as he creates an unusual spontaneous adventure to follow the World Cup team to New York.
For much of the play, Evans wears a printed shirt, tie, and zip-up jacket, and always makes you see all the different people and changing scenes, from a smoke-filled car to his well-appointed home and a bar crowded New York. , with the help of subtle changes in Jamie Thygesen's lighting and Naomi Marin's background sound effects.
Evans does all this with unwavering energy. As the football madness sets in, he continues to wildly chant Ole Ole while waving his arms in the air. His exuberance is infectious, and even as the story takes darker or more poignant turns, Evans has you hooked at every moment.
Ultimately, he and the play could potentially cause audience members to reconsider their own worldview, long-held beliefs, and how they behave around others when their emotional, intellectual, or moral tendencies tell them so. opposite.
One night in November
By Marie Jones. Directed by Kristin Clippard. Revised February 28. Through March 15, Florida Studio Theater Stage III, Bownes Lab Theater, 1265 First St., Sarasota. Tickets cost between $25 and $46. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org
