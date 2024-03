Having appeared in over 1,000 television shows including Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, LA Law, Melrose Place, and facing Meg Ryan on As the world turns, Frank Runyeon is well respected in Hollywood. But for more than 25 years, Frank has also sung the gospel before hundreds of thousands of people in nearly every state in America, earning rave reviews from critics, scholars and church leaders everywhere. confessions. He gained national fame for his work as a translator and interpreter of biblical texts, bringing Scripture to life with drama and humor. And he's consistently rated as the best speaker we've ever heard by students and faculty at schools across the country. He is perhaps still best known for his many television roles.

For seven years he played the role of Steve Andropoulos inAs the world turnsopposite Meg Ryan, a storyline that achieved the second highest ratings in daytime television history. He then appeared for four years as Father Michael Donnelly in the Emmy Award-winning film.Saint Barbara,and as tycoon Simon Romero onGeneral Hospital,opposite Emma Samms. Frank also starred in recurring roles inFalcon Crestas chess genius Jovan Dmytryk, onMelrose Squarelike Father Tom, onAll my childrenlike Forrest Williams, and onTHE LAWas talk show host Brooks Tapman. Frank graduated from Princeton University with a degree in religion.

After studying theater in New York and Los Angeles for 15 years, he attended Fuller Seminary to prepare for writing and performing his first solo play,FEAR ! : The Gospel of Mark. He continued his studies at Yale Divinity School and General Theological Seminary, where he received his master's degree cum laude in 1994. He made his first workshop productions in cooperation with the faculty of Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA, and the University of Dayton. Sainte Enfance has the chance to welcome Frank for 3 nights, March 6, 7 and 8.th. Each evening at 7 p.m., Frank will bring Scripture to life in his unique way. March 6th is the Gospel of Luke: Stories on the Road, March 7th is the Sermon on the Mount and March 8th is Hollywood versus Faith. It’s a great family event! Everyone is welcome and there are no entry fees. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each evening and seating is first come, first served. Frank is writing his memoirs: ESCAPE FROM HOLLYWOOD: An Improbable Journey of TV Actors to Faith, should be released next year. He and his wife Annie live in Los Angeles. They have 3 children, two grandchildren and a dachshund puppy who runs the house.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldpubs.com/2024/02/29/emmy-nominated-actor-frank-runyeon-coming-to-holy-childhood/

