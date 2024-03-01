Playing ball in Baltimore – Maryland Daily Record

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Cities have complicated relationships with their sports teams. They go to great lengths to secure major league teams and, perhaps, go to even greater lengths to retain them. Conferring major league status on a community is considered an important part of economic development, improving the region's ability to attract and retain businesses, and it is a matter of civic pride.

Baltimore has certainly experienced the ups and downs of sports fandom. The transfer of baseballs from the St. Louis Browns to Baltimore, where they became the Orioles, caused elation in 1954. The clandestine departure in the middle of the night of the beloved Baltimore Colts as they were taken to Indianapolis plunged this region into desolation in 1984.

After Memorial Stadium's glory years, including World Series victories in 1966, 1970 and 1983, it was essential to keep the baseball team in Baltimore, but on a new playing field. A lively debate arose regarding the location of a new stadium.

There was support in some quarters for a new facility near the southwest segment of the Baltimore Beltway, presumably to attract fans from the Washington area (which had yet to find a new team after the decamping of the Senators of the decades earlier). But with even stronger support, led by then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer, for the decision to build Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the new stadium bolstered downtown hotels, restaurants and bars Baltimore and set a new standard for new stadium design. fields in other cities.

The National Football League also saw the wisdom in returning to Baltimore. After being snubbed by former NFL commissioner Paul (build a museum) Tagliabue during a previous expansion plan, the league allowed the Cleveland Browns franchise to move, and the Baltimore Ravens joined the local scene in 1996. This led to another significant investment in sports venues with the construction of what is now M&T Bank Stadium, under the auspices of the Maryland Stadium Authority, just steps from Oriole Park.

For a generation or two, it seems that the simple construction of a sports stadium is not enough to satisfy local development ambitions. It is now a stadium and entertainment district.

This trend appears to have started when the Atlanta Braves made the decision about a decade ago to move from Turner Field in downtown Atlanta to suburban Cobb County. Since 2017, the Braves have played at what is now known as Truist Park. The new land and adjacent neighborhood designated The Battery Atlanta, a mix of retail, restaurants, residential and entertainment uses, represent a combined $1.1 billion public-private investment.

Apparently, that's the model that Orioles owner John Angelos was considering as he negotiated a long-term lease extension with stadium officials. The tortuous negotiations ultimately resulted in an extension of the lease, but without the Orioles obtaining the desired development rights for an entertainment district.

Shortly after, it was announced that the Orioles would be sold to a new ownership group led by businessman, philanthropist and Baltimore native David Rubinstein. The entertainment district concept could make a comeback again.

A variation of this story is currently unfolding south of us, in the nation's capital and across the Potomac. There we find Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns several professional teams including the NHL's Washington Capitals, the NBA Wizards and the WNBA Mystics, proposing to move these teams.

In a deal announced with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Leonsis would move the Capitals and Wizards from their Capital One Arena adjacent to D.C.'s Chinatown to a new one that would be built in the Alexandrias Potomac Yards. The deal is far from certain, as some Virginia lawmakers have serious concerns about the massive state subsidy that could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds.

In late 2019, I remember sitting early in the evening at a restaurant in Washington DC, about a block from the Capital One Arena. Soon the restaurant became very crowded, with every table seemingly filled with young men sporting their bright red Caps jerseys and earning sustenance to cheer on their hockey team later that evening. One can only imagine the devastating loss of dining, drinking and other small business establishments the district would suffer with the departure of the Wizards and the Capitals.

For now, in Baltimore, we can reflect on the Ravens' last season, a good run, one game away from their ultimate goal, a chance to make the Super Bowl. Now it's time to rejoice again, Let's Go Os.

Joe Nathanson is the retired principal of Urban Information Associates, an economic and community development consulting firm based in Baltimore. He can be contacted at [email protected]