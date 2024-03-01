Entertainment galore on the peninsula

A variety of events provide a taste of the coming spring on the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

• Home Show 2024 hosted by the Jefferson County Home Builders Association will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual building show is held at Blue Heron Commons, 3939 San Juan Ave. in Port Townsend.

The show features more than 40 exhibitors from the construction industry as well as RV, RV and Jefferson Public Utility District with information on rebates, codes, broadband and safety.

Plant specialists will also be available to discuss composting, noxious weeds, edible garden options and deer-resistant plant choices.

• Fifth Annual Sequim Sunshine Festival it will be today and Saturday.

Festival favorites include the Sun Fun Color Run, Interactive Light Experience, Sunshine Market and the Illuminated Drone Show.

For more details on the festival, see sequimsunshinefestival.com.

• First Friday Art Walk in Sequim is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

The free, self-guided tour of local art venues in Sequim is featured on SequimArtWalk.com.

• Lion in winter by the Port Angeles Community Players will continue with performances at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Tuesday and a 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee this weekend.

The play, written by James Goldman, will be performed on the main stage of the theater at 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, through March 10.

Doors and bar open 30 minutes before curtain rises.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for students and can be purchased online at www.pacommunity players.org or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

• 35th Children’s Day by Port Angeles Kiwanis will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free community festival takes place at the Vern Burton Center, 308 E. Fourth St.

• Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present four of Telemann's Parisian Quartets on period instruments on Saturday at 2 p.m.

David Greenberg, violinist; Elisabeth Wright, harpsichordist; Susie Napper, viola da gamba; and Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flautist, will perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St.

Entrance is by a voluntary offering of $20 to $30 at the door. Young people aged 18 and under are admitted free.

For more information, including the full festival programme, visit www.salishseafestival.org/porttownsend.

• Closing reception for “Fractal World Explorations, the Fractal Art of Cory Ench” will take place Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Studio Bob, 118 ½ E. Front St. in Port Angeles.

Artist and musician John Rodgers will play original blues at Loom Bar.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 360-775-2160, email [email protected] or visit www.studiobob.art.

•Joachim Cooder will be presented by Rainshadow Concerts in concert with Rayna Gellert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road.

Tickets are $25 each online at www.ticketstorm.com/e/29361/t/ or $30 cash at the door.

•Mia Torres will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Martin Sosa will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• Safari session will be hosted by the Wapiti Bowmen Archery Club on Saturday and Sunday.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the archery competition at the club's range, 374 Arnette Road, Port Angeles.

Adult fees start at $12 for one day and $20 for two days. Lower rates are set for young people aged 12 to 17 and 6 to 11 years old. Children 5 and under can shoot for free.

Breakfast is available for $5 and lunch for $7 both days.

For more information, call Josh Woods at 360-477-6407 or Nick Bielby at 360-477-7229.

• Northern Olympic Shuttle and Pin Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The guild meets at the Unitarian Universalist Olympic Exchange, 1033 N. Barr Road in Agnew.

Joanne Graves, a member of the Poulsbo chapter of the Sons of Norway, will demonstrate finger braiding.

For more information, email noshuttle and [email protected] or visit www.nossg.org.

• Size workshop will be presented by master gardeners Keith Dekker, Tom Del Hotal and Gordon Clark from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free fruit tree pruning workshop will be held at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road.

Dekker, Del Hotal and Clark will discuss and demonstrate several pruning techniques and necessary tools.

For more information, call the Washington State University Clallam County Extension at 360-565-2678 or visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/mg.

• Zine and Create-in workshop will be presented by Jaiden Dokken from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The free workshop will be held at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Dokken, a local artist and Poet Laureate of Clallam County, will discuss self-published creative booklets called zines and help attendees start creating their own.

Children aged 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email [email protected] or visit www.nols.org.

• The new Chautauqua of yesteryear: how to run away with the circus and heal the world » will be presented by the Native Connections action group of the Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The free presentation takes place at Fellowship Hall, 2333 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Paul Magid, founder of the Flying Karamazov Brothers and the New Old Time Chautauqua, and other Chautauquans will review Chautauqua's 2023 summer tour with the Blackfoot Confederacy in Alberta and Montana.

Discussion will follow regarding Chautauqua's 2024 summer tour of the Olympic Peninsula and other local efforts to connect and support Indigenous communities.

For more information, email [email protected].

• Crescent Bay The Lions Club breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The meal will be served at the Lions Clubhouse, 181 Holly Hill Road, each week until Mother's Day on May 12. It will include eggs cooked to order, hash browns, bacon or sausage, choice of pancakes, French toast or biscuits and gravy and beverages.

The meal costs $12 per person, $10 for seniors and $8 for children 12 and under.

Proceeds fund scholarships for Crescent High School seniors, holiday food baskets, cups for the needy and other community projects.

• Climate Forum will be presented by the Unitarian Universalist Olympic Fellowship Climate Action Team at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

“Salmon on the Olympic Peninsula,” a free public forum, is part of a monthly series held at the Fellowship Hall, 1033 N. Barr Road, in Port Angeles.

Sunday's forum will explore the issues and threats facing salmon in the Pacific Northwest as well as what the North Olympic Salmon Coalition is doing to raise awareness and restore fish populations.

The presentation is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour and will include time for questions.





