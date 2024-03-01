Quick view on pregnancies in Bollywood: Twinkle twinkle, mothers are a star





One of the off-screen tropes marking Bollywood stardom is the short lifespans of actresses. Marriage, the birth of children, had to be measured according to the desire to succeed or the preparation to give it up for a domestic life. As their male counterparts continued to land prestigious projects through marriage and fatherhood, it seemed utterly inconceivable that women at the peak of their careers would have the same privilege. Like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's announcement on social media of their baby's arrival in September is heartwarming as it breaks this stereotype in the best possible way. With a reported net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars, headlining projects and global endorsements, at 38, Padukone is at the top of her game, and alongside Bhatt, one of the biggest stars whose influence is not limited to India alone. Their decision to make the news of their pregnancy public, at an early stage, demonstrates both confidence in their professional status and ownership of the biggest decisions of their lives. While Padukone and Bhatt should be commended for bucking the trend, Bhatt had actually worked on her first Hollywood project, Heart of Stone, while pregnant, it was actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who was among the first to questioning the status quo when she was pregnant with her first child. In a profession that places a premium on appearance, Kapoor Khan refused to stay closeted, appearing on talk shows, walking the ramp at fashion weeks, wearing her body's changes with ease. In a sector where change is, at best, slow and incremental, these challenges have managed to counter an inherently patriarchal mentality with the female gaze: childbirth, like aging, is a normal process, which is not in contradiction with professional competence or interest. Their decisions also demonstrate a confidence in the maturity of audiences willing to confront their own insecurities and look beyond face value.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/twinkle-on-mom-9189121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos