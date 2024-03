India's richest man invites Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding party for his son

This may be the biggest party this small Caribbean town has ever known. As a billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for his son's wedding this summer, he expects billionaires from around the world, heads of state and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day party in the hometown of the family, starting Friday. The guest list of nearly 1,200 people includes Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump; Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee. They will be entertained by pop superstar Rihanna, magician David Blaine and famous Bollywood singers. The festival takes place in Jamnagar, a city of around 600,000 inhabitants located in a near-desert part of the state of Gujarat. It is the family's hometown and the headquarters of the main oil refinery of their business empire, Reliance Industries. There will also be traditional ceremonies at a temple complex. On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized a community food service for 51,000 people living in nearby villages. Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding party provides a glimpse of the opulence expected at the wedding itself. Guests will don jungle-themed outfits to visit an animal rescue center run by Anant Ambani. Known as Vantara, meaning Star of the Forest, this 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) center is home to abused, injured and endangered animals, particularly elephants. The invitation says guests will start each day with a new dress code, complete with mood boards and an army of Indian hair, makeup and clothing designers at their hotel to help them get ready. Forbes lists Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, with $100 billion in annual revenues and interests ranging from oil and gas to telecommunications and retail. Mukesh Ambani, 66, has begun to hand over leadership to his sons and daughter. Eldest son Akash is now chairman of Reliance Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail; and his youngest son, Anant, was brought into the new energy sector. The guest list also includes Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar; Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister; and the King and Queen of Bhutan. ___ Sharma reported from New Delhi.

