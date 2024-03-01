Diljit Dosanjh says he was worried about Amar Singh Chamkila biopic. Bollywood

Imtiaz Alis Diljit Dosanjh and Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Parineeti Chopra, will premiere on Netflix on April 12. The film is based on the life of the titular singer, who was murdered at age 27. Speaking about the biopic at a press conference, Diljit said he was initially apprehensive about how the film would be made. (Also read: Heeramandi and Murder Mubarak to Bollywood Wives and Do Patti: Netflix announces 8 films, 14 series for 2024) Diljit Dosanjh says he was initially worried about how Imtiaz Ali would do Chamkila

I thought I knew Chamkila

India today quoted Diljith as saying, “I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila before meeting Imtiaz sir. Humein jab pata chala ki Bollywood mon film bann rahi hai Chamkila, toh humein laga ki ye kya banayenge? Hum banayenge, humne Jodi film banayi hai, jiske humein Rights nahi mile toh humne fiction bana di. (When I heard that Bollywood was making a film on Chamkila, I wondered what they were going to do. I did, I made a film called Jodi, I didn't get the rights to it, so I turned it into fiction.) I thought they wouldn't do it. able to do it. When the pandemic hit and Jodi was not released, I received a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought I was going to get sued, but he wanted to put me in his movie instead.

Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now.

Diljith admits that he changed his mind after hearing Imtiaz's idea for the film. His point of view was different. It was the story of Chamkilas, even I didn't know it very well. Amar Singh Chamkila wrote his own music, played it himself and performed it on stage. So the fact that such a big film was made about him was a matter of pride for me and for my people. I just surrendered to the vision of Imtiaz sir, he said.

About Chamkila

Parineeti plays Amarjot, Chamkila's wife, in the film. She was also a competent singer and often collaborated with her husband. Both Chamkila and Amarjot were killed in an assassination in the 1980s that remains unsolved. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place