Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh says he was worried about Amar Singh Chamkila biopic. Bollywood
Imtiaz Alis Diljit Dosanjh and Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Parineeti Chopra, will premiere on Netflix on April 12. The film is based on the life of the titular singer, who was murdered at age 27. Speaking about the biopic at a press conference, Diljit said he was initially apprehensive about how the film would be made. (Also read: Heeramandi and Murder Mubarak to Bollywood Wives and Do Patti: Netflix announces 8 films, 14 series for 2024)
I thought I knew Chamkila
India today quoted Diljith as saying, “I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila before meeting Imtiaz sir. Humein jab pata chala ki Bollywood mon film bann rahi hai Chamkila, toh humein laga ki ye kya banayenge? Hum banayenge, humne Jodi film banayi hai, jiske humein Rights nahi mile toh humne fiction bana di. (When I heard that Bollywood was making a film on Chamkila, I wondered what they were going to do. I did, I made a film called Jodi, I didn't get the rights to it, so I turned it into fiction.) I thought they wouldn't do it. able to do it. When the pandemic hit and Jodi was not released, I received a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought I was going to get sued, but he wanted to put me in his movie instead.
Diljith admits that he changed his mind after hearing Imtiaz's idea for the film. His point of view was different. It was the story of Chamkilas, even I didn't know it very well. Amar Singh Chamkila wrote his own music, played it himself and performed it on stage. So the fact that such a big film was made about him was a matter of pride for me and for my people. I just surrendered to the vision of Imtiaz sir, he said.
About Chamkila
Parineeti plays Amarjot, Chamkila's wife, in the film. She was also a competent singer and often collaborated with her husband. Both Chamkila and Amarjot were killed in an assassination in the 1980s that remains unsolved. AR Rahman composed the music for the film.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/diljit-dosanjh-says-he-was-apprehensive-about-amar-singh-chamkila-biopic-how-will-bollywood-make-it-101709255382774.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diljit Dosanjh says he was worried about Amar Singh Chamkila biopic. Bollywood
- Google Play Store: Google begins delisting Indian apps that don't comply with Play Store standards
- Calendars and News – Seattle Public Schools
- Mourners applaud as Navalny's body arrives at the church
- Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidate Ali Amin Gandapur elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM
- Xi Jinping touts China's new energy prowess as Joe Biden criticizes its auto policy
- India's richest man invites Rihanna and 1,200 guests to a pre-wedding party for his son
- Women's tennis hosts Providence in its final indoor match
- The Red Dress Tells a Global Story at the Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton
- Accelerating defense technology innovation: Implementing the MITS Accelerator in Ukraine
- Quick view on pregnancies in Bollywood: Twinkle twinkle, mothers are a star
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its record highs at the start of the session