Photos from “The Many Lives of Mama Love”





Lara Love Hardin In Oprah's 104th Book Club Pick, , Lara Love Hardin writes boldly about her opioid addiction, her time in prison, her separation from her children, and her long road to recovery. But, as the title of his memoir suggests, this author lived a lot lives; she worked on a book with the Dalai Lama, befriended Desmond Tutu, and met Oprah long before Mom Love became a Book Club selection. If you want to know how she went from prisoner facing 32 crimes and up 27 years in prison for a free woman and bestselling author, you are going to have to read the book. But in this slideshow, you can take a glimpse into Hardin's world and learn about the people, places, and moments she writes about. In these photos you will meet Hardin's son Kaden, who was only 3 years old (and adorable) when she was arrested, along with her three older boys: Dylan, Cody and Ty. You'll meet her partner and co-accused, DJ, and her third husband Sam (although that romance is a whole different story). Scroll down for a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most memorable moments The Many Lives of Mom Thank goodness the cameras were ready when His Holiness the Dalai Lama styled Hardin's hair! SANTA CRUZ SENTINALE / ZUMA PRESS It was the photo of me that made the front page of Santa Cruz Sentinel under the title A neighbor from hell convicted in a massive identity theft case. A guard gave me a copy of the newspaper while I was in prison, and I remember being so concerned that everyone I knew, from the kids I coached in Little League to my son's friends, passing through my business relations, see this photo. Lara Love Hardin DJ and I with Kaden shortly after we got out of prison. I never wanted to let my son go again. Lara Love Hardin One of the photos of my boys sent to me while I was in G Block. I would look at it every night. Lara Love Hardin Anthony Ray Hinton and I the night before he got his call from Oprah saying that The sun is shining had been selected as a Book Club choice! Lara Love Hardin Map The sun is shining book. Lara Love Hardin Kadens graduated from preschool shortly after I got out of prison. Lara Love Hardin LEFT: His Holiness the Dalai Lama does my hair. RIGHT: Desmond Tutus. Center: As for me, I always need a great spiritual leader to pull me together! Lara Love Hardin Before my TEDx talk, where I finally revealed the secret I've been keeping for 11 years. I'm terrified in this photo. Lara Love Hardin My first husband, Bryan, and I were 24 with our first baby, Dylan. So young and without any idea of ​​everything that awaited him! Lara Love Hardin Cody's prom (after prison) with Kaden by my side. I was so scared to see all the other parents, but I showed up anyway. Lara Love Hardin Doug Abrams and I take our literary work very seriously! Lara Love Hardin My son Cody was my date for the NAACP Image Awards for The sun is shining in 2019. Lara Love Hardin Pregnant with Cody, 1992. Lara Love Hardin My third husband, Sam, and I on our honeymoon in Mexico. Lara Love Hardin This is the image from the scene in the book where Kaden goes out alone with our dog after his crippling anxiety. Lara Love Hardin We dropped Kaden off at college in September 2023. So proud of both of us for getting here when it could have gone so differently! Lara Love Hardin Archbishop Tutu at a dinner in India. Lara Love Hardin My four boys, Christmas 2023. They are growing up and getting older but are still my babies. Lara Love Hardin Cody graduates high school with Dylan and Kaden. Apparently I only had one dress, since I wore the same one to Ty's graduation. I missed Dylan's high school graduation because I was in prison. I vowed to never miss one again. Lara Love Hardin I bought a house for the first time in 2019, a place of love, light and nature. I finally had room to gather all the boys and their friends. Lara Love Hardin At lunch with Oprah and Gayle, Doug Abrams, Anthony Ray Hinton (across from me), and his best friend, Lester Bailey (on the other side of Gayle). Champagne toasts after Hintons appearance on CBS Mornings. I played it cool but was freaking out about having lunch with Oprah. She didn't know my secret or that the words she said to me at that lunch would one day end up in my book! Lara Love Hardin HAS CBS Mornings after the appearance of Anthony Ray Hinton. I didn't get the memo to wear yellow. Gayle is probably holding my arm because I was shaking so much. Dreams come true!

