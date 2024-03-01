Pop superstar Rihanna, Bollywood stars to pay tribute to Mukesh Ambani's son at pre-wedding bash





NEW DELHI (AP): This could be the biggest party this small West Indian town has ever seen. As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for his young son's wedding this summer, he expects billionaires from around the world, heads of state and royals from Hollywood and Bollywood attend a three-day party in the family's hometown, starting Friday. The guest list of nearly 1,200 people includes Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump; Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla; and cricketers and Bollywood film stars such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar, Arijit Singh and Diljeet Dosanjh. They will be entertained by pop superstar Rihanna, magician David Blaine and famous Bollywood singers. The festival takes place in Jamnagar, a city of around 600,000 inhabitants located in a near-desert part of the state of Gujarat. It is the family's hometown and the headquarters of the main oil refinery of their business empire, Reliance Industries. There will also be traditional ceremonies at a temple complex. On Wednesday, the Ambani family sought to organize a community meal service for 51,000 people living in nearby villages. Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. The three-day pre-wedding party which begins on Friday will provide a preview of the wedding itself, which is expected in July. Guests will don “jungle fever” outfits as they visit an animal rescue center run by Anant Ambani. Known as “Vantara,” meaning “star of the forest,” the 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) center is home to abused, injured and endangered animals, particularly elephants. The invitation states that guests will find a mood board for each day's dress code, with an army of Indian hairstylists, makeup artists and clothing designers in their hotel. Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, with annual sales of more than $100 billion, with interests ranging from petrochemicals to oil and gas, telecommunications and retail. Indian tycoons are never in a hurry to pass the baton, but Mukesh Ambani, 66, has started passing on leadership to his sons and daughter. Eldest son Akash is now chairman of Reliance Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail; and his youngest son, Anant, was brought into the new energy sector. The guest list also includes Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar; Stephen Harper, former Canadian Prime Minister; and the King and Queen of Bhutan. -AP Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, left, and Deepika Padukone arrive at the airport to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. – AP

