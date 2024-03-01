TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee says friend shot dead in US, seeks help from PM Narendra Modi, Indian embassy





Devoleena Bhattacharjee said the attack took place on Tuesday. (DEPOSIT) New Delhi: Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government after her friend was shot dead in the United States on Tuesday. She said her friend was walking in the evening when “he was shot multiple times by an unknown (person).” “My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot dead on Tuesday evening in the academy area of ​​St Louis, USA,” Ms Bhattacharjee wrote in an article on X. My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot and killed in the Academy area of ​​St Louis, United States, on Tuesday evening. The only child in the family, his mother died 3 years ago. The father died during his childhood. Well, the reason, the details of the accused, everything is not revealed yet or maybe no one. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024 She said Mr Ghosh was “the only child in the family, his mother died three years ago and his father died during his childhood”. “Well, the reason, the details of the accused and everything have not been revealed yet, or maybe there is no one left in his family to fight except his few friends. He was from Calcutta. Excellent dancer, pursuing a doctorate, taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot repeatedly by an unknown person,” the actor wrote. The 38-year-old said some friends in the US were trying to claim the body but still had no update on it, while tagging the Indian embassy in the US, Prime Minister Modi and the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on his message. The message comes amid a wave of violence against Indians or Indian-Americans in the country in recent months. Recently, a motel owner of Indian origin was shot dead by a homeless intruder in Newport, in the US state of North Carolina. On February 10, a 41-year-old IT manager of Indian origin died after being seriously injured in an attack outside a restaurant in Washington. Earlier, Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was killed in the town of Lithonia, Georgia, by a homeless drug addict.

