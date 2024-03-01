Kazu Hiro Transforms Hollywood Makeup with Artec 3D Scanning Technology

Famed Hollywood makeup artist Kazu Hiro leverages 3D scanning to refine simulation methodologies, seeking efficiency and precision in character transformation.

Traditionally, lifecasting involves the meticulous creation of three-dimensional molds using silicone materials. Although effective, this method poses challenges such as prolonged sitting times for actors and potential discomfort from the use of casting materials. To streamline this process, Hiro integrated Artec 3D scanners in its workflow.

Contributing to his Oscar-nominated films, Hiro collaborated with actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper on the acclaimed 2023 film “Maestro.” Before that, Hiro's portfolio boasted a string of blockbuster hits, including “Bombshell,” “Darkest Hour,” “Salt,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Men in Black II” and “How the Grinch “Stole Christmas,” among other notable films.

Hiro said: “The Artec Leo and Space Spider have profoundly changed my work. This technology gives me an exceptional level of detail, without the distortions or actor discomfort that could occur with traditional lifecasting.

Leo and Space Spider's Sean Penn scans. Photo via Artec 3D.

Faster and more precise prosthetic creation

Artec 3D scanners, including the Leo and Space Spider models, offer contactless alternatives to traditional lifecasting techniques. These scanners use advanced technology to capture intricate facial details and body contours with unprecedented precision, eliminating the need for actors to endure prolonged sessions with silicone molds.

Integrating Artec 3D scanners into Hiro's workflow has significantly reduced scanning times, with each session now taking just 1-2 minutes per subject. This accelerated process not only minimizes actor discomfort, but also ensures that no detail is overlooked in the final prosthetic composition.

After the scanning process, Hiro uses Artec Studio software to refine the captured data, maximizing accuracy and detail. After exporting the 3D scans from Artec Studio to ZBrush, it refines the model of the actor's face, head or other body part, before proceeding to 3D print the lifecast. Finally, he meticulously sculpts the printed model with clay to perfect the details.

By adopting innovative techniques, Hiro continues to redefine the standards of character transformations, demonstrating a commitment to realism and efficiency in his craft. He said: “I look forward to the further advancements that Artec will bring to 3D scanning technology. These innovations will continue to push the boundaries, allowing me to further improve my Hollywood makeup work as well as my fine art sculptures.

Kazus' work is second to none and his quest for perfect representation required an equally superior tool. The Artec Leos' precision, ease of use and portability make it the ideal solution. I confidently recommended it to Kazu, knowing it would transform his profession and improve the quality of his work, said Chris Strong, 3D scanning specialist at Fast 3D scanning.

Dick Smith and sculpture. Photo via Artec 3D.

Shaping the future of cinema with digital precision

As 3D scanning continues to evolve, its applications in various industries, including film and forensic investigation, promise to redefine standards for precision and realism. In one notable application of this technology, Industrial light and magic (ILM) used Next Engine's 3D scanner to digitally recreate Peter Cushing's character, Grand Moff Tarkin, in the film “Rogue One.” This innovative approach from George Lucas's visual effects studio allowed for the seamless integration of Cushing's image, despite his passing more than twenty years ago.

In 2020, Hiro explained the role of 3D scanning and printing in film makeup in a Interview with HuffPost. Hiro discussed the complex process of designing and printing the prosthetics for Charlize Theron's portrayal of Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.” Hiro used a 3D scanner and printer to customize Theron's face, ensuring an accurate representation of Kelly's facial features.

Despite challenges such as discomfort and tricky application around the eyes, Hiro's innovative approach, combined with the expertise of Makeup Department Head Vivian Baker, allowed for a seamless integration of real and fake skin, resulting in a three-hour transformation process for Theron.

The featured image shows lifescasting with Artec's 3D scanner. Photo via Artec 3D.