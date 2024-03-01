Entertainment
Director of Cognition on turning the record-breaking short into a feature, working for the BBC, and his Bollywood dream
There are 400 awards at the moment, but a few other film festivals have been in touch, so it could go up further, Chopra says with a modest laugh. But that's really enough.
All this attention could become the norm. THE Cognition The feature film will be something really, really ambitious, Chopra said, in a video call from near London, which itself features prominently in the first film in the form of the (now restored) abandoned power plant. of Battersea.
We took all the best elements from the short film and developed a feature film script. I'm working at full speed to add the finishing touches.
Chopra also wrote the original story and served as producer of the 27-minute film. As the project's momentum has grown, so has the well-established team around it, although even the expanded film's director can't confirm the line-up yet.
“I'm not allowed to say, until it's official, who the cast members are,” he apologizes. But I'm trying to work with the original cast of the short film.
British film critic Mark Kermode called Cognition a short film that aims to be a feature film; and when this becomes a Chopra will reach another stage. He is now employed as a contractor for the BBC, where he is a producer-director.
When he was working full-time at the company, he says, he worked as an associate producer, helping set up all the logistics; as a location manager; and I made some pieces.
This resulted in a summary encompassing contributions to such familiar BBC Film (formerly Films) titles as Florence Foster-Jenkins (2016), Alan Partridge as Alpha Papa (2013), My week with Marilyn (2011) and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016). But was the underlying goal to have his name on the back of the director's chair?
Yes, 100 percent, that was already the ambition from the start, he says. I tried for seven years to get into BBC Films and after my third interview I did it. I wanted to work at the heart of the British film industry. And the goal was to gain as much experience as possible.
I've seen so many incredible directors and actors work on so many film sets and the idea was to make something at the BBC that would be my breakthrough project. It was Cognition.
What Chopra calls his dystopian sci-fi drama may seem like it comes from another planet than Wolverhampton, in the English Midlands, where he grew up. But in some ways, they are closely related.
The Chopras family, originally from the Indian state of Punjab, ran a video store (in homage, his production company is named after him: Talash Video Centre) and from the age of six, he was passing VHS tapes across the above the store, absorbing Bollywood cinema, Hong Kong. Kong films, world cinema, so many classic films, including Shaw Brothers, The one-armed swordsman (1967), he said.
But the Chopras also ran and lived above a pub, which regularly transformed into a cinema. We were surrounded by a strong Indian community and it became a place where they could immerse themselves in Indian culture, says Chopra.
Besides science fiction, the detective genre has always fascinated Chopra.
The next feature film I make will be a prison crime drama, he says, although Bollywood has some attraction. It would be an amazing experience to direct a Bollywood film, it's definitely on the dream list. When you grow up with three sisters, you learn to dance, it's just in the blood! he says.
For now, Chopra will just have to waltz with some of Hollywood's biggest actors. He has just returned from a flight from Los Angeles, where he organized a Cognition screening at Soho House on Sunset Boulevard, a favorite venue for filmmakers. And the battle for feature film rights has already begun.
There were some important executives there who loved the film, Chopra says, and four very well-known production companies were waiting for it as well.
Chopra is undeniably in the right position. When I watch a stunning film, I like to watch it again and again to see how it was made, he says. Creation is one of my favorites. I broke it down down to the smallest detail. I got the script, I sat there, I read it and I looked at how the film was structured on paper. Fascinating. It took me hours.
At the suggestion that he might be a committed film buff, Chopra enthusiastically agreed. Yeah, you must be! he says. Who else is going to stand there and do this? You would have to be crazy!
