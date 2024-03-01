10 dream acting duos we wish could have starred together in an action movie

Summary Pairings of iconic action stars based on a shared dynamic could create compelling on-screen chemistry.

Some potential collaborations like Emily Blunt and Keanu Reeves or Linda Hamilton and Ana de Armas could result in exciting action films.

Because of missed opportunities like Sean Connery and Christ Pratt or Alan Rickman and Bella Ramsey, fans can only imagine what could have been.









Some collaborations between famous action stars seem obvious, yet, they have not yet happened or will never happen. While some of these collaborations could happen in the future, others are impossible because one of the actors has retired or died. That doesn't stop fans from thinking about what it would be like if two legendary action stars teamed up.

There are several common and popular dynamics between the main duos or two supporting characters. in action films. The buddy-cop relationship between a more experienced professional and a reckless rookie is a classic. A grumpy mentor and an energetic student usually push each other to develop their character. Two adventure-loving characters who work well together or come into conflict create interesting tension. It's possible to see how certain action stars would work well together based on these typical pairs and their past roles.









ten Emily Blunt and Keanu Reeves

Best known for Edge of Tomorrow (2014) | Best known for The Matrix (1999) and John Wick (2014).

Just imagine Blunt as Trinity, or Reeves as Cage.

Emily Blunt and Keanu Reeves have also starred in science fiction action and adventure films. Just imagine Blunt as Trinity, or Reeves as Cage. Both actors are well-suited to playing gritty, understated action heroes who find themselves in set pieces and battles that just look cool. Reeves' best films include many elaborate martial arts-based action sequences. Blunt has taken on action-heavy roles herself, but working with Reeves would be a new challenge for her. – and can look back on what her career would have been like if she had played Black Widow.





Related 12 Best Action Movie Duos, Ranked The best acting duos in action films include protagonist and antagonist dynamics, partners in criminal relationships, or a combination of both.

9 Sean Connery and Chris Pratt

Best known for Dr No (1962) | Best known for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Although he is known for originating the role of 007, Sean Connery was excellent as the father character in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. He worked well with Harrison Ford for some hilarious and heartfelt scenes. Connery probably could have created an equally entertaining dynamic with action stars who later became famous, like Chris Pratt. Connery notably refused the role of John Hammond in jurassic park, while Pratt would continue to star in the same franchise. Pratt isn't the only actor who would have been a great co-star for Connery, who died in 2020.





8 Alan Rickman and Bella Ramsey

Best known for Die Hard (1988) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) | Best known for The Last of Us (2023–present).

Alan Rickman sadly passed away in 2016, the same year Bella Ramsey made her first appearance in Game Of Thrones. As Ramsey continues to become a star, it's easy to see how they would have made an incredible co-star for Rickman. Rickman could have been a grumpy mentor with Ramsey playing his fiery and difficult student. Alternately, Ramsey would have been great as a hero opposing Rickman as a Hans Gruber-style villain. The duo has a lot of potential for a variety of storylines, but unfortunately they never got the chance to work together.





7 Bruce Willis and Christian Bale

Best known for Die Hard (1988) and Pulp Fiction (1994) | Best known for The Dark Knight (2008).

Bruce Willis rarely played villains, but as an alternative casting choice, he could have played Bane (actually played by Tom Hardy) opposite Christian Bale's Batman in The Black Knight Rises. Both actors are known for their stoic action heroes, albeit with slightly different personas: Willis for the character of John McClane and Bale for the arrogant personality of Bruce Wayne. Playing these character archetypes, Willis and Bale would have been excellent as allies or enemies contrasting each other. However, Willis retired from acting in 2022 due to a diagnosis of aphasia.

6 Linda Hamilton and Ana de Armas

Best known for The Terminator (1984) | Best known for No Time To Die (2021).





Linda Hamilton cemented her status as a legendary action star with the unique and iconic role of Sarah Connor. Hamilton most recently played Sarah in 2019 Terminator: Dark Fate. This Terminator The film transformed Sarah into a grizzled, seasoned action heroine, working with the characters of Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes.

Dark destiny shows Hamilton's potential for the buddy-cop or mentor-student dynamic – all she needs is the right co-star. Ana de Armas is a rising action star, with her brief but stunning streak in No time to die and the next John Wick spin off Ballerina under his belt. Hopefully these two talented actresses will eventually collaborate on an original action film.

5 Will Smith and Patrick Swayze

Smith: Best known for Independence Day (1996) and Men in Black (1997) | Swayze: Best known for Road House (1989) and Point Break (1991).





Will Smith and Patrick Swayze, two classic 1990s action stars, were surprisingly never co-stars in a movie. It is perhaps easy to imagine them having a Breaking point-dynamic type because Smith was the first choice for Neo, the famous role played by Swayze Breaking point co-star Reeves. They are both well-rounded action stars who could have collaborated on many different films. They also both starred in comedic or outrageous action films, including Men in black And Relay. Sadly, Swayze passed away in 2009.

4 Gal Gadot and Millie Bobby Brown

Best known for Wonder Woman (2017) | Best known for Stranger Things (2016-2025).

Gal Gadot and Millie Bobby Brown would make a great mentor-student duo – Netflix could deliver the simplest spy movie ever and these actresses would be able to carry it.



Unfortunately, with Wonder Woman 3 being canceled, Gal Gadot playing Diana Prince as she takes a protégé under her wing seems unlikely. Gadot is associated with adventurous and skillful characters such as Diana or Gisèle in the Fast Furious movies. However, Gadot has yet to play the role of mentor, showing a young woman the ropes. Gadot and Millie Bobby Brown would make a great mentor-student duo – Netflix could deliver the simplest spy movie ever and these actresses would be able to carry it.

3 Sigourney Weaver and Matt Smith

Best known for Alien (1979) and Avatar (2009) | Best known for Doctor Who (2010) and House of the Dragon (2022–present).





Both Sigourney Weaver and Matt Smith played strategic and determined characters. Even though the Doctor is eccentric, Daemon Targaryen is cruel, Ripley is brave, and Grace Augustine is pessimistic, they all share a driven intelligence. Weaver and Smith wouldn't need a pleasant, entertaining dynamic as an action duo. They could simply play two co-workers, shipmates, or partners in crime who stay together because they are an effective team, operating with deadly efficiency. They could also be seen as rivals, trying to outwit each other at every turn.

2 Oscar Isaac and Florence Pugh

Best known for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) | Best known for Black Widow (2021).





Oscar Isaac and Florence Pugh are loosely linked by their mutual involvement in the new Dune movies, although their characters never interact with each other on screen. They are both suitable for blockbuster action franchises, each having starred in one of the biggest film franchises of all time. It's fun to consider Pugh as yet another Rebel pilot in one of the Star Wars films, calling out Poe for his reckless tactics. It's still possible that Isaac will be contracted by the MCU or that Pugh will be contracted by the MCU. Star Warsso maybe these interactions will one day make it to the big screen.

Related 15 of the MCU's Best Superhero Duos While there are certainly powerful MCU teams like the Avengers, these superhero duos are some of the most fun to watch.

1 Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan

Best known for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) | Best known for Creed (2015) and Black Panther (2018).





Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan are known for their contrasting character archetypes, that's why it would be interesting to see them together on screen. Jordan's focused characters and Johnson's goofy characters would inevitably be at odds with each other. However, they have both been involved in some excellent action sequences in the past, and it would be amazing to see them team up. Plus, Jordan could easily play the next villain turned family member of the Fast Furious franchise. Fortunately, Johnson and Jordan are among the brilliant potential action duos who could collaborate in the future.