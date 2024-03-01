Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript, February 29, 2024

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the call, we will host a Q&A session. Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the floor over to Ms. Jeanny Kim, Senior Vice President and Group Treasurer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Jeannie Kim: Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us today for our Q4 2023 earnings call. On the call are Lawrence Ho, Geoff Davis, Evan Winkler and our real estate presidents in Macau, Manila and Cyprus . Before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the federal securities laws. Our actual results differ from our anticipated results. Additionally, we may discuss non-GAAP measures. A definition and reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release. Finally, please note that our supplemental results slides are posted on our Investor Relations website. With that, I will hand the floor over to Mr. Lawrence Ho.

Laurent Ho: Thank you, Jeanny, and thank you for being with us today. Many of you may already know that David Sisk, our Macau COO, has resigned. We will conduct a thorough search process to identify and appoint a high caliber individual to advance our business in Macau. In the meantime, Evan and I will be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of our properties in Macau. As we move forward, our goal is to ensure Melco leads the market in every aspect of our business through innovation and collaboration. With this in mind, we are also strengthening our management team with new appointments in gaming operations, retail, hospitality and food and beverage. We hope that these new management team additions and leadership changes will strengthen our team to ensure a stronger and more competitive future.

Let's return to our results. Macau continues to demonstrate its extraordinary growth potential and has demonstrated resilience despite China's uncertain macroeconomic outlook. Visits to Macau during this month's Chinese New Year holiday period were close to 2019 levels and the number of visitors from China exceeded that of 2019. Our massive GGR and real estate EBITDA of Macau Co during this CNY holiday season were significantly higher than 2019 levels. 2023 was a year of post-pandemic recovery and the opening of new properties, the City of Dreams Mediterranean and Studio City Phase 2. Epic Hotel Tower at Studio City Phase 2 offers our guests a luxury hotel product, which was not available at the time. Studio City previously, with suites and two- and three-bedroom villas.

It attracts a high-end clientele to the property and drives demand for gaming with the help of the new high-limit gaming zone that opened in December on the second floor of the Epic Tower. The ABT generated by this customer base is reaching levels never before seen in Studio City, and Studio City is reaching record levels of daily mass and slot GGR. 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting year for us. Among the various events and projects underway, our series of in-residence concerts at Studio City is scheduled to begin in March. We have started construction on the cineplex at Studio City Phase 2 and aim to bring back our award-winning show House of Dancing Water by the end of the year. We will also begin renovations to the Countdown Hotel to provide a new high-end luxury hotel offering to our premium mass clientele.

In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila continues to generate strong profits with significant market share gains in mass market table games and slots. The Mediterranean city of dreams of Cyprus continues to be affected by the conflict in Israel, and it is not yet clear how long this will last. However, we have seen signs of improving demand so far this year. With that, I'll turn it over to Geoff to go over some of the numbers.

Geoff Davis: Thank you Laurent. Our group-wide adjusted real estate EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was approximately $303 million. Group-wide luck-adjusted real estate EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $320 million; a favorable win rate had a positive impact on COD Manila by approximately $3 million, while unfavorable win rates in COD Macau, Studio City, and Cyprus had a negative impact of approximately $20 million. Details of these adjustments can be found in the supplemental earnings slides posted on our Investor Relations website. Macau OpEx increased to around $2.6 million per day in the first quarter of 2024, from around $2.5 million per day in the third quarter, in line with forecasts. This is mainly due to the full quarterly impact of W Macau in Studio City, which opened in early September 2023.

Let's move on to our assessment. We repaid an additional $200 million of our revolving credit facilities during the fourth quarter of 2023 and repurchased $100 million of notes from Studio City through a cash offering. On a consolidated basis, we reduced debt by a total of $950 million during 2023 and will continue to focus on debt reduction through 2024. As of December 31, 2023, we had approximately $1.4 billion in consolidated cash. Melco, excluding its operations in Studio City, Philippines and Cyprus, was worth about $750 million. Of this amount, approximately $125 million has been set aside as collateral required for concession-related guarantees issued to the Macau government. Another notable movement in our balance sheet in Q4 2023 is the writedown of Altira by approximately $200 million.

Altira has faced some challenges with the change in the VIP segment and we continue to work on repositioning the property. Altira broke even in the fourth quarter of 2023 and we expect performance to improve in 2024. As we usually do, we will provide guidance on non-operating items for the upcoming first quarter of 2024. Total depreciation expense is expected increase. be around $135 million to $140 million. Corporate expenses are expected to be approximately $20 million and consolidated net interest expense is expected to be approximately $125 million to $130 million. This includes financial liability interest of approximately $6 million relating to fees and payable – fees payable in connection with the Macau Government Gaming Concession and the Cypress Gaming License, and finance lease interest from 'approximately $6 million linked to City of Dreams Manila.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, I'll come back to you for questions/answers.

