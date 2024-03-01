Chicago actor to perform one-man play at Mount Morris Shaw Local

MOUNT MORRIS A Chicago-area actor will take the stage at Mt. Morris next month to bring a unique perspective to a centuries-old event.

Tom McElroy will star in Heaven, How I Got Here, a one-man play imagining the story of the thief crucified next to Jesus Christ.

The play will be presented by the Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church in conjunction with the Performing Arts Guild at the Pinecrest Grove Community Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 24.

McElroy is a seasoned veteran of stage, television, film and radio. Over the past 20 years, he honed his skills in Chicago and regional theater, then moved into television and film.

Television roles include Early Edition, Chicago Code, Prison Break (recurring), Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and more.

McElroy's film appearances include The Dark Knight, What If…? , Southside With You, Moises' Law, The Murder of Kenneth Chamberlain, and Forgiven by Grace.

For several years, he was also the voice of Unshackled!, the longest-running radio series in history.

McElroy grew up in Zion, just north of Chicago, and always knew acting was his calling, even though he didn't make it his full-time profession until he was 38.

Basically, I was born with it, but it was suppressed, he says with a smile. I grew up in a conservative household. We didn't go to the cinema.

He performed in school and church skits, as well as high school plays, earning him the school's best actor award.

He said it was during a sacred moment backstage, while playing Christ in Zion's Passion Play, that he knew he wanted to become a full-time actor.

McElroy said he looks forward to playing the thief on the cross in the upcoming production at Mt. Morris.

I love the play, he said. It’s a wonderfully executed journey. I can relate to every part of the role.

McElroy and his wife live in the northern suburbs of Chicago. They have five children and eight grandchildren.

The play is based on a book of the same name, written by Colin Smith, senior pastor of The Orchard, a multi-campus church in the Chicago area. Tim Gregory wrote the script for the play.

McElroy said he hopes audiences will come away from the production with a deeper understanding of the gospel.

I hope they really connect fully with what Jesus did for them on the cross and if they don't know him, they soon will, he said.

Tickets for Heaven, How I Got Here are $5 each and are all general admission. To order, call 815-734-4942 or reserve online at performartsguild.com.

Doors will open half an hour before each show. Refreshments will then be served.

The game is not recommended for children under 10 years old.

Mount Morris Evangelical Free Church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave. Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available for children under 4 years old.

For more information, call 815-734-4942.