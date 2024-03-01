Entertainment
Chicago actor to perform one-man play at Mount Morris Shaw Local
MOUNT MORRIS A Chicago-area actor will take the stage at Mt. Morris next month to bring a unique perspective to a centuries-old event.
Tom McElroy will star in Heaven, How I Got Here, a one-man play imagining the story of the thief crucified next to Jesus Christ.
The play will be presented by the Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church in conjunction with the Performing Arts Guild at the Pinecrest Grove Community Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday March 22 and Saturday March 23 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 24.
McElroy is a seasoned veteran of stage, television, film and radio. Over the past 20 years, he honed his skills in Chicago and regional theater, then moved into television and film.
Television roles include Early Edition, Chicago Code, Prison Break (recurring), Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and more.
McElroy's film appearances include The Dark Knight, What If…? , Southside With You, Moises' Law, The Murder of Kenneth Chamberlain, and Forgiven by Grace.
For several years, he was also the voice of Unshackled!, the longest-running radio series in history.
McElroy grew up in Zion, just north of Chicago, and always knew acting was his calling, even though he didn't make it his full-time profession until he was 38.
Basically, I was born with it, but it was suppressed, he says with a smile. I grew up in a conservative household. We didn't go to the cinema.
He performed in school and church skits, as well as high school plays, earning him the school's best actor award.
He said it was during a sacred moment backstage, while playing Christ in Zion's Passion Play, that he knew he wanted to become a full-time actor.
McElroy said he looks forward to playing the thief on the cross in the upcoming production at Mt. Morris.
I love the play, he said. It’s a wonderfully executed journey. I can relate to every part of the role.
McElroy and his wife live in the northern suburbs of Chicago. They have five children and eight grandchildren.
The play is based on a book of the same name, written by Colin Smith, senior pastor of The Orchard, a multi-campus church in the Chicago area. Tim Gregory wrote the script for the play.
McElroy said he hopes audiences will come away from the production with a deeper understanding of the gospel.
I hope they really connect fully with what Jesus did for them on the cross and if they don't know him, they soon will, he said.
Tickets for Heaven, How I Got Here are $5 each and are all general admission. To order, call 815-734-4942 or reserve online at performartsguild.com.
Doors will open half an hour before each show. Refreshments will then be served.
The game is not recommended for children under 10 years old.
Mount Morris Evangelical Free Church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave. Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m., preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available for children under 4 years old.
For more information, call 815-734-4942.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shawlocal.com/ogle-county-news/2024/03/01/chicago-actor-to-perform-one-man-play-in-mount-morris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chicago actor to perform one-man play at Mount Morris Shaw Local
- Google's new math app uses AI to solve almost any problem: Here's how it works
- The film shows the mysterious thumping sounds of the search for the submarine Titan
- Hockey team enters conference playoffs after supporting Collin Whitmore Foundation
- Get This Brandon Maxwell-Designed Mini Dress for $28
- Wall Street raises records as bond yields fall WFTV
- Hearing in Trump's classified documents case begins in Florida
- The Freeport foundry will be operational in June and will recruit 20,000 young people
- Britain will pay Rwanda $171,000 per migrant.
- Biden urges Trump to help pass immigration deal as two travel to US border | American immigration
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
- Decoding the impact of EEAT on Google rankings