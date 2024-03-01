Colorado Artists Celebrate Month of Printmaking with Juried Exhibition and Events





Mo'Print presents 69 events spread primarily throughout the Front Range with workshops, artist talks, and demonstrations. The Arvada Center is one of the main hosts. The regional juried engraving exhibition 528.0 features the work of printmakers residing within a 528-mile radius of Denver. The number refers to Denver's elevation and its status as the Mile High City, 5,280 feet above sea level. Collin Parson, director of galleries and curator of the Arvada Center, devoted his entire 10,000 square feet of Center gallery space at this biennial event. He describes MoPrint as a big celebration for the entire region. Institutions like ours, large and small, come together to celebrate engraving in March, Parson said. Eden Lane/CPR News Exhibition by Sue Oehme at the Arvada Center as part of “MoPrint, the month of engraving in Colorado. Oehmes Inclusions is one of three exhibitions at the Arvada Center. Her bright, immense installations and monoprints use recycled objects to create complex, multi-layered visuals. Oehme said naming the exhibit was easy because I included everything. That’s kind of who I am about everything and it all comes into my work. Oehmes, two site-specific installations for the Arvada Center show, are called Confluence and Exploder. I had this feeling of division and separation and all kinds of anxiety about the world and politics and everything else, Oehme said of Exploder. But then, for the piece Confluence, I really wanted to bring everything together. I wanted to have that separation, but somehow visually illustrate that we can understand each other and come together. And the exhibits aren't just for people who want to see them in person. COVID closures prompted Arvada Center staff to create a online component Also. So we're offering an online tour where we have artists like Sue and other participating artists record or transcribe deeper thoughts or meanings or contextualize what they're exhibiting, Parson said. The three MoPrint exhibitions 528.0: Regional juried engraving exhibition, Artist's proof: printing process at Oehme Graphicsand Sue Oehme Inclusions, are on view at the Arvada Center through March 24, Oehme will also give an artist talk at the Arvada Center on March 15. Editor's note: The Arvada Center financially supports CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

