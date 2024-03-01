Entertainment
Ambani wedding: Rihanna and Ivanka Trump arrive for a party thrown by Asia's richest man | World News
It's not often that Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump join Bollywood stars and Indian cricketers to watch Rihanna play.
But it's also not every day that Asia's richest man throws a lavish pre-wedding party for his son.
Over the next three days, the Indian city of Jamnagar will host some of the world's richest and most famous people, who will attend extravagant celebrations hosted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
Mr. Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, 28, will marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in July, and this weekend's festivities provide a preview of what will follow at their nuptials.
The guest list, which numbers nearly 1,200 people, includes ZuckerbergMrs. Trump and Bill Gates, alongside Bollywood royals like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who coordinated in white as they arrived on Thursday.
Companion Bollywood Stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted arriving earlier this week and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also expected to attend, as is Disney CEO Bob Iger.
On Friday morning, guests, including the CEO of oil giant BP, posed in front of a cheerful, bright backdrop as they headed to the celebrations.
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav carried Louis Vuitton luggage as he arrived with his wife, Devisha, and stopped to take photos with Afghan player Rashid Khan.
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo – who enjoyed a hugely successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) until his retirement in 2022 – also grabbed Louis Vuitton accessories while waving to the cameras.
Mr Ambani – whose net worth is estimated at $112 billion, according to Forbes – has spared no expense when it comes to entertainment.
In addition to hiring famous Bollywood singers, he invested in Rihanna to play, while David Blaine will do magic tricks.
Mr. Ambani also hired Beyoncé for her daughter's pre-wedding party in 2018.
The pre-wedding celebrations were preceded by another event on Wednesday: the Ambani family hosted a joint dinner for 51,000 people living in villages near their hometown.
Mr Ambani joined his son and future daughter-in-law to serve food to residents.
The three-day schedule for the next few days includes a tour of a 3,000-acre animal rescue center run by the groom – where guests have been invited to wear “jungle fever” outfits.
Participants were given a mood board each day to help them perfect a look worthy of the Indian setting, while an army of hairstylists, makeup artists and designers were on hand to help.
A planning document seen by Reuters says the wedding catering will include 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs.
When it comes to planning legendary weddings for his children, Mr. Ambani has form.
In 2018, daughter Isha's wedding was described by some as a mini-Davos summit, as the likes of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry hit the dance floor with Bollywood's finest.
Mr Ambani runs Reliance Industries, a huge conglomerate whose interests range from petrochemicals to oil and gas, telecommunications and retail. Last year, it reported annual revenue of more than $100 billion.
