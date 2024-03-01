Popular Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri dies at 44





A Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, is reportedly dead. Oyebamiji celebrated his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023. His death was announced by some of his colleagues in the Yoruba film industry. Announcing her death, Nollywood actress Abiola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram account: You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace. » Another actor, Tunde Yusuf, who posted his photo (Sisi Quadri), said: Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, it is from Allah that we have come and it is to Him that we will come back. God bless you and rest your soul, my brother. Regina Chukwu also commiserated with the late Oyebamiji's family while narrating how he was fighting for his life a few days ago, adding: “Most people don't know this, but yes, I trained as a makeup artist with him on the set of “years. He is well known for his role in the film Seniyan Seranko, released on December 4, 2004. The late actor was also expected to captivate audiences in the upcoming film Anikulapo: Return of the Ghost, which is scheduled to release soon in cinemas nationwide but was released on Netflix today (Friday). Speaking on how he started his acting career with The PUNCH in 2023, the popular Yoruba actor said he completed his primary and secondary school education in Ore, Ondo State after which he had met his father's elder brother who took him to his teacher, Toyin Olaiya (Alaga Council) who introduced him to the profession of acting. “I started learning fabric design for four years, which I completed in 1999. My passion for education inspired me to pursue my studies at Iree Polytechnic. “Then, in 2000, my father’s elder brother introduced me to my teacher and mentor, Toyin Olaiya (Alaga council), who took me to acting. When the late Hameeda Shakeem first saw me, she was so interested in me that she made me part of their acting team. “After that, I discovered makeup and moved to Lagos where I met many celebrities. This is how God favored me and my journey to stardom began. My father's mission was for me to be a popular Muslim cleric, but I achieved it in another way,” he added. Continuing, Oyebamiji pointed out: “I used to do an extra in films, playing one or two scenes before I featured in the film Seranko Seniyan released on December 4, 2004. With the advent of social media, I I started doing sketches with my friend. , Funmi Awelewa before making a film based on the sketches entitled Ebudola. While answering a question about how he was popular for insulting people in movie scenes, the late actor felt that it was an innate talent. “It’s an innate, God-given talent. However, I learned to insult people jokingly from my father and mother. My father would never beat his children, but the words he spoke might make us rethink our decision; when my father speaks, you would think he is on a film set. “The way I act in movies is the way I normally behave; I had to moderate my excesses when I became known. Sometimes I make skits out of the words I say in jest or when I'm just being awesome with friends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/breaking-yoruba-actor-sisi-quadri-dies-at-44/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos