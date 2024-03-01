Lexus Uptown pays homage to Hollywood in tribute to longtime Black cultural innovators in film and television





Industry Legends Niecy Nash, Kim ChampsTisha Campbell, Atkins Essence, Gina Prince BythewoodAnd Reggie Rock Bythewood be recognized for its longevity and innovation ANGELS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Luxury car brand Lexus and UPTOWN Magazine announce the return of Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood, a highly anticipated event that will recognize cultural innovators in film and television who have made a positive impact on the image of Black people through their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. The event will take place on Wednesday March 6 has 7:00 p.m. at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

At the height of awards season, this gathering highlights creatives who are often overlooked and might otherwise have been excluded from receiving accolades for their achievements. “Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood is a celebration of excellence, resilience and creativity,” said David Telfer, senior director, advertising and media at Lexus. “This year's awards are especially important as we salute these often unsung icons who persist in the industry and continue to create content that is inclusive, empowering and relevant to today's audiences. » Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood reaffirms Lexus and UPTOWN magazine's commitment to amplifying diverse voices and celebrating the rich tapestry of talent within the Black creative community. Among the distinguished winners are: Niecy Nash is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after playing the role of Deputy Raineesha Williams in the television show “Reno 911” in 2003. Nash is a multi-talented person who has worked as an actor, writer, producer and director. She recently won a Primetime Emmy Award for her brilliant performance as Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix film “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”. Nash will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Awards at the upcoming GLAAD Media Award ceremony at Angels later in March.



Lexus' passion for bold design, imaginative technology and exhilarating performance allows the luxury brand to create incredible experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to perfection.

Founded in 2004, UPTOWN Magazine celebrates the luxurious lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers across the country by creating a national magazine with city-specific editions in new York, Chicago, Atlanta, DC and Charlotte.

