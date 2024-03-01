Entertainment
Kevin Hart, Elton John and Larry David headline March entertainment in Washington area
The month of March is upon us as the nation's capital exits winter and enters spring. WTOP has rounded up all the fun events and shows you need to know about for the month of March.
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley Previews Washington's March Entertainment (Part 1)
The month of March is upon us as the nation's capital exits winter and enters spring.
That means entertainment in the DC area is blooming like cherry blossoms!
We'll help you mark your calendars with our March entertainment guide:
March Entertainment Guide:
1st of March: “Dune: Part Two” in theaters
1st of March: “Spaceman” on Netflix with Adam Sandler
1st of March: DJ Kool at Rams Head Baltimore
1st of March: John Lloyd Young at the wolf trap
March 1 and 2: “Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy” at DAR Constitution Hall
March 1-3: “REACHING THE FOREST” at the Kennedy Center
March 1-3: Capital Irish Film Festival
March 1-3: “Close to Normal” at the Round House Theater
March 1-3: “The Sensational Sea Mink-ettes” at the Woolly Mammoth Theater
March 1-10: “Merrily We Roll Along” at the Keegan Theater
March 1-10: “Lend Me a Soprano” by Ken Ludwig at the Olney Theater
March 1-17: “Where We Belong” by Woolly Mammoth at the Folger Theater
March 1-17: “Tumultuous Elements” on the arena stage
March 1-17: “Desperate Measures” at Constellation Theater Company
March 1-17: “Private Jones” at Signature Theater
From March 1 to 24: “The Lehman Trilogy” at the Shakespeare Theater
From March 1 to 24: “Romeo and Juliet” at the Synétique Theater
March 2: Kansas at Capital One Hall
March 2: Atlantic Starr at the Bethesda Theater
March 2: One at Rams Head Annapolis
March 2: Trombone Shorty at the Hollywood Casino during the Charles Town races
March 2: Musiq Soulchild at Lyric Baltimore
3rd of March: 'The Regime' airs on HBO with Kate Winslet
3rd of March: Joe Clair at DC Improv
3rd of March: Donnell Rawlings at the Howard Theater
March 5: Tribute to Tony Bennett at Blues Alley
March 5-7: Tedeschi Trucks at Warner Theater
March 5-17: “The Book of Mormon” at the National Theater
March 5-April 21: “Penelope” at the Signature Theater
March 5-6: Cold War Kids at the 9:30 Club (currently sold out)
March 7: Marlon Wayans Live! Casino & Hotel
March 7: Burna Boy at Capital One Arena
March 7: Burna Boy at the Howard Theater
March 7-9: NSO “Classics in Concert” at the Kennedy Center
8 March : RuPaul at Warner Theater
8 March : “Love Hard Tour” at CFG Bank Arena
8 March : “The Music of Billy Joel” at Capital One Hall
8 March : “Kung Fu Panda 4” at the cinema
8 March : “Damsel” with Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix
March 8-9: Jamie Lee at DC Improv
March 8-10: Great scam at the Washington Convention Center
March 8-15: Ledisi at MGM National Port
March 9: Hannibal Buress on the recovery of capital
March 9-23: Washington National Opera’s “Songbird” at the Kennedy Center
March 9-23: “Quixote and Sancho Panza” at the Hispanic Theater GALA
March 10: Peter Frampton at Live! Casino & Hotel
March 10: Oscars on ABC
12th of March: Sleater-Kinny to the anthem
12th of March: Natalie Jane at The Atlantis (currently listed as out of print)
March 12-31: “Company” at the Kennedy Center
March 13: Bryan Adams at EagleBank Arena
March 13-April 21: “At the Wedding” at the Studio Theater
March 14: David Spade at Capital One Hall
March 14: Nickel Creek in Strathmore
March 14: William H. Macy Screens 'Fargo' at Warner Theater
March 14-15: Gabriel Iglesias at EagleBank Arena
March 15: “Manhunt” miniseries on Apple TV+
March 15-16: Cindy Blackman Santana at the Carlyle Room
March 15-16: NSO’s “Evening of Duke Ellington” at the Kennedy Center
March 15-17: “Spring Break” at the Round House Theater
March 15-May 18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theater
March 16: Ireland at the Wharf for St. Patrick's Day weekend
March 16: Chuck Brown Band at Capital One Hall
March 16: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club (currently listed as out of print)
March 16: Tom Rush at Birchmere
March 16: The Yardbirds at Rams Head Annapolis
The 17th of March: Sons of the Pioneers at the Weinberg Center
The 17th of March: Washington Area Theater Community Honors at Birchmere
March 18: Rhiannon Giddens in Strathmore
March 20th: Fall Out Boy at CFG Bank Arena
March 20th: Elton John and Bernie Taupin receive the Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall
March 20th: “X-Men ’97” on Disney+
March 20th: Matisyahu at 9:30 a.m. Club
March 20-23: DC Sketchfest
March 20-April 14: National Cherry Blossom Festival
March 21st: Jon Batiste at the Warner Theater
March 21st: José Andrés at the Lincoln Theater
March 21st: Krayzie Bone at the Baltimore Soundstage
March 21-22: Brandi Carlile at The Anthem (currently listed as out of print)
March 21-30: DC Environmental Film Festival
March 22: 'Road House' Reboot on Prime Video
March 22: “Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire” at the cinema
March 22-23: Arlo Parks at 9:30 a.m. Club
March 22-23: After 7 at the Bethesda Theater
March 23: “Animaniacs” at the Weinberg Center
March 23: Bill Bellamy at MGM National Harbor
March 23-April 7: “The ball” among the Arlington players
March 24: Tony Woods and his friends at DC Improv
March 24: Kevin Hart receives the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center
March 24: Frankie Valli at Lyric Baltimore
March 25: Zach Bryan at Capital One Arena
March 27: Zombies at Birchmere
March 27-April 21: “Hester Street” at Theater J
March 28: Marty Stuart at Birchmere
March 28-30: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv
March 28-April 21: “Nancy” at the Mosaïque Theater
March 29: “A Conversation with Larry David” at The Anthem
March 29: “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” at the cinema
March 29-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” on the arena stage
March 30: Robert Glasper at the Kennedy Center
March, 31st: Easter Jam in Bethesda with Junkyard Band at Bethesda Theater
March, 31st: Easter Brunch with The Gospel Angels at the Hamilton
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley Previews Washington's March Entertainment (Part 2)
Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
OMCP 2024. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/entertainment/2024/03/kevin-hart-elton-john-larry-david-headline-march-entertainment-in-dc-area/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Hart, Elton John and Larry David headline March entertainment in Washington area
- Stock market today: Asian stocks rise after Wall Street climbs to all-time highs
- Women in tech with Bird & Bird: At the forefront of innovation
- Watch the moment two boats collided in Miami
- Earthquakes off the east coast of Chiba continue to shake the region
- US officials demand investigation into Pakistan election fraud allegations
- Chinatown leaders ask China's Xi Jinping for pandas
- Lexus Uptown pays homage to Hollywood in tribute to longtime Black cultural innovators in film and television
- Sources: College football leaders near adoption of helmet communications
- This maxi dress with pockets is down to $24 (40% off)
- Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill draws international condemnation after being passed by parliament
- This is the appearance of the civil servants' apartment tower in IKN