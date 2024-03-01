Thanos Actor Josh Brolin Still Criticizes His First Superhero Movie 14 Years Later





Summary Josh Brolin is not shy about expressing his disdain for the film “Jonah Hex,” calling it a “f****** shit movie.”

“Jonah Hex” was an unforgettable DC film with a disappointing 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, highlighting Brolin's disappointment in the project.

Despite the negative reception, there is potential for a Jonah Hex return to the DCU, as the scarred cowboy bounty hunter deserves another chance at adaptation.



Acclaimed actor Josh Brolin still has no kind words for Jonas Hex 14 years after its release. Brolin is a name well-connected to the superhero film genre, having played the Mad Titan Thanos in the MCU and the time-traveling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2. The actor has also received praise for his remarkable performances in films such as True courage, There is no country for old peopleAnd Yes dear. Maybe it's because he's such an established talent, or maybe because he just likes to tell it like it is, but Brolin isn't shy about bringing up disappointing projects. Released in 2010, two years later Iron Man launched the modern superhero cinematic landscape and three years before DC attempted a cinematic universe beginning with Steel man, Jonas Hex probably isn't the first DC movie that comes to mind when you consider the brand's long cinematic history. Victim of a forgettable story about a character few people knew in advance, this lack of recollection is perhaps for the best. At least that's what his star's latest comments seem to indicate.

Josh Brolin thinks Jonah Hex is terrible And critics largely agree Actors often talk in pleasant generalities or change the subject when asked about movies they don't like, but not Josh Brolin. “I will never stop giving shit about Jonah Hex, because it was a f****** shitty movie!” the actor colorfully expressed in a February 27 interview with GQ when asked if his opinion had softened. The actor hasn't minced his words about the project in the past, and it seems that he remains steadfast. However, he clarified that the experience contained the positive point of getting to know director Jimmy Hayward.

While it can sometimes be difficult to destroy even a bad superhero movie given the thousands of people involved in any major film production, it's hard to argue with the numbers. Jonas Hex displays a disappointing 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is only 8 points higher. Especially from the perspective of someone involved in as many beloved and acclaimed projects as Brolin, it's easy to understand why Jonas Hex it remains a disappointment. Roles in Josh Brolin's Comic Book Movies Movies) Jonas Hex Jonas Hex Agent K Men in black 3 Thanos Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame Cable Deadpool 2

Why it's time for a Jonah Hex return to the DCU Hex deserves better While Jonas HexThe critical reception left a lot to be desired, it wasn't bad enough, or perhaps didn't generate enough pre-release hype, to have entered the public consciousness as a famous failure , like DC projects like The Green Lantern to have. At this point, 14 years (and counting) later, the scarred cowboy bounty hunter deserves another chance at adaptation. Luckily, with the DCU reboot kicking off on the big screen with next year's Superman: Legacy, there has never been a better time for second chances. However, only time will tell what the next step will be for Jonas Hex. Source: GQ Key release dates

