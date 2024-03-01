Meghan Markle Hires Adele's Stylist Jamie Mizrahi Amid Hollywood Relaunch: Report





A royal name change is in the works. Meghan Markle reportedly hired celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi to revamp her wardrobe. by Lauren Sherman's Line Sheet. Sherman wrote about the news in Thursday's edition of her fashion industry newsletter, writing that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, “was working with Jamie Mizrahi, an expert friend turned stylist of celebrity expert”. Markle wore a glamorous green dress to a recent Invictus Games event in Canada. Jeremy Allen/Sussex.com Adèle is one of Mizrahi's biggest clients. Instagram/@sweetbabyjamie Never miss a story Sign up to receive the best stories straight to your inbox. Thanks for recording! During her years as a senior member of the royal family, Markle reportedly did not work with a stylist, although her friend Jessica Mulroney reportedly helped her with her wardrobe at times. After leaving royal life for the sunny shores of her native California, she relied on understated clothing like cashmere sweaters and sleek coats with jeans but, as Sherman notes, Montecito's dress code “requires more pull-on linen pants than fitted shift dresses by Roland Mouret.” .” However, with a career revival reportedly in the works, hiring Mizrahi who styles stars like Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Allen White and Riley Keough could catapult the duchess' California-cool looks into true Hollywood glamour. The stylist (right) also works with Riley Keough. Getty Images for W Magazine Markle was seen on a ski vacation with friends this week. Heather Dorak / Instagram The Duchess of Sussex is known for wearing classic pieces like white shirts. Getty Images For more Page Six style… Although Mizrahi did not immediately respond to Page Six Style's request for comment, a source close to Markle denies this report. Mizrahi, who is married to hedge fund guru Nico Mizrahi, previously worked as creative director for Juicy Couture and built a successful styling business working with stars over the past few years. She also launched an underwear brand, The kitwith her fellow star stylist Simone Harouche in 2019. Markle signed with Hollywood agency WME last spring and this month inked a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, signaling plenty of new projects and stylish looks in the works. Sherman notes that the stylistic relationship with Mizrahi could be “a turning point for both parties in terms of creating their respective myths,” but as for the Duchess' Hollywood relaunch, watch this space.

