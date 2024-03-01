Things to see and do in Sea Coast





The first weekend in March begins with many activities on the Seacoast. YNDI Yoga is hosting a launch party, make it big with an old-fashioned dance party at Club 3S, enjoy live stand-up comedy at Rockingham Ballroom with an all-star lineup, or rock out with East Coast Alice: The Ultimate Alice Cooper. Experience at the Rochester Opera. Read on for more details on things to do: YNDI Yoga release party What: YNDI Yoga and Lana Vogestad invite public television viewers to connect to something bigger with a new season inspired by archetypes of empowerment. Live music from Jonathan Blakeslee and the Band of Fronds. Celebration reception including refreshments. When: Friday March 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Or: Kittery Art Association, 2 Walker Street, Kittery, Maine Cost: Free More information: yndiyoga.com Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Rochester Opera What: The Atlanta Rhythm Section (actually from nearby Doraville, Georgia) formed in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session. When: Friday March 1, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester Cost: $42 to $46 More information: rochesteroperahouse.com CLUB 3S: Old-fashioned hip-hop dance party What: Start March with a blast from the past. DJ Skooch and guest DJ, DJ MAM, will transport you back in time with the best hip-hop tracks from the golden era. From classic beats to iconic rap anthems, the dance floor will be alive with the energy of hip-hop roots. When: Friday March 1, 9 p.m.-midnight Or: 3S Art Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth Cost: $12-$15 More information: 3sarts.org Laugh Riot Stand-up comedy What: Live stand-up comedy returns to the Rockingham Ballroom with an all-star lineup highlighted by national act Kenny Rogerson with Steve Scarfo and Jayson Martin. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks. When: Saturday March 2 at 8 p.m. Or: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket Cost: $25 More information: rockinballroom.club The A-Beez at the Stone Church What: The A-Beez is a Boston-based musical collective with roots in soul, funk and R&B. At the heart of the group are keyboardist Amy Bellamy and bassist Aaron Bellamy. When: Saturday March 2 at 8 p.m. Or: The Stone Church, 5 Granite Street, Newmarket Cost: $15 More information: stonechurchrocks.com East Coast Alice: The Ultimate Alice Cooper Experience What: East Coast Alice, the ultimate tribute to the godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, unfolds theatrical suspense and music that spans generations. When: Saturday March 2, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester Cost: $18 to $22 More information: rochesteroperahouse.com Anya Hinkle and Andrew Finn McGill at the Dance Hall What: Anya Hinkle is an Asheville, North Carolina-based songwriter steeped in roots and folk tones and seasoned by travels around the world. Andrew Finn Magill, a multi-style violinist/violinist who has built his career playing Irish and American music. When: Saturday March 2, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Or: The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery, Maine Cost: $17 to $22 More information: thedancehallkittery.org Airspace Cricket Figure Record Release Party What: Air Space is the sonic dialogue between keyboardist Mike Effenberger and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler. When: Sunday March 3, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or: Button Factory Scene, 909 Islington St., Portsmouth Cost: $12 More information: wscafm.org Cheryl Wheeler with special guest Kenny White at The Word Barn What: It always seemed like there were two Cheryl Wheelers, with fans of the New England songwriter loving watching the two battle for control of the mic. There's the poet Cheryl, author of some of the prettiest, most seductive, and most intelligent ballads on the modern folk scene. And there's her evil twin, the comical Cheryl, a trend-defying activist and wildly funny social critic. The result is a delicious contrast between poet and comic. When: Sunday March 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or: The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter Cost: $42 More information: thewordbarn.com Seacoast Last Waltz at the press room What: A recreation of The Last Waltz for the benefit of the Continuum Arts Collective. When: Sunday March 3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or: The Newsroom, 77 Daniel St., Portsmouth Cost: $25-$35 More information: pressroomh.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/entertainment/2024/02/29/yndi-yoga-comedy-alice-cooper-tribute-things-to-do-seacoast/72763509007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos