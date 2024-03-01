Larry David and Jamie Lee Curtis mourn actor

Longtime friends and colleagues say goodbye to comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis, who died Tuesday at age 76.

Larry David, Lewis' longtime co-star and creator of the beloved HBO comedy, released a statement Wednesday on his friend's death, which was shared with USA TODAY.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he was like a brother to me,” David said in a statement. “He had this rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and I will never forgive him.”

Here's how stars mourned Lewis on social media.

Tributes pour in from HBO and Cheryl Hines for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Co-star Cheryl Hines, who plays Cheryl on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” honored Lewis in an Instagram post, in which she admitted to having the “biggest crush” on the actor when she was younger. “He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian,” she wrote.

Cheryl called working with the actor a “dream come true.”

She continued: “Over the years, I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave me. Yes, he was the actor I fell in love with, but he was also one of the the most loving people I knew. He took the time to say it. the people he loved what they meant to him – especially in recent years. Between takes of Curb, he would tell me how much I was special to him and how much he loved me.

“To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift. … Larry, Richard adored you,” Hines concluded. “But you know that.”

A comedy that we remember very well:'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Richard Lewis Dies at 76

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Richard Lewis. His comedic genius, wit and talent were unmatched,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' families. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who counted on Richard to brighten their days with laughter,” continues the communicated.

Bette Midler and Mark Hamill pay tribute to Richard Lewis: “Thank you for a lifetime of laughter”

Bette Midler apparently announced the news Wednesday afternoon on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “on a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has passed away.”

At a loss for words, Patton Oswalt let a photo do the talking, because he simply posted a black and white photo of Lewis on X.

Marc Hamill expressed his gratitude to Lewis, writing: “It's so sad to hear that we lost @TheRichardLewis. He was one of a kind and always hilarious. Thank you for a lifetime of laughter.”

Jamie Lee Curtis mourns Richard Lewis and says the actor is the reason for her sobriety

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a long tribute in memory of her friend on Instagram shortly after Lewis' death became public.

“I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand-up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love and I asked the people at casting to bring him to an audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold. I thought he was handsome. He made me laugh, that's the one thing a strong, capable woman won't can't really do for herself,” Curtis captioned a series of photos of them together. .

She continued, “He got the part when I laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake. He blew everyone away. It was a love triangle show and they didn't pick up that pilot but They came back to me and said the chemistry with Richard was so great and could we revamp the original pilot which is the series we ended up doing for a few years.”

The actor remembers him as “a stand-up comedian (who) hated live audiences, where I, who had never done a play, loved it. He hid his lines all over the set, on props, on door frames, on my face in close-up and he always carried a clipboard with his lines on it. Turns out he was a wonderful actor. Deep and so funny.”

On a more serious note, Curtis revealed that Lewis is “the reason I'm sober.”

“I will be forever grateful to him for this act of grace,” Curtis wrote. “He found love with Joyce and of course, besides his sobriety, that's what mattered most to him. I'm crying as I write these lines. Strange way to say thank you to a sweet and funny man. Take it easy in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!”

Ben Stiller remembers Richard Lewis as an 'empathetic comedy genius'

Brilliant comedy Ben Stiller also shared a sweet message on social media: “I've never met a kinder, more empathetic comedy genius. He was so funny. And deep. As a stand-up, he was truly iconic in the 70s. Cool, funny, self-deprecating and hip .”

Stiller added, “He was a friend to my parents and the entire Stiller family. When I was a kid, I remember seeing him at improv and how nice he was to me and my sister .Over the years he always gave me support and love or a kind word – sometimes out of the blue. It was always special to hear from him.

He concluded: “I feel very lucky to have known him all these years. I'm sad that I won't see him again. I miss him very, very much. A truly brilliant comedy. Sending love to everyone Richard's family and friends.”

Director Paul Feig 'devastated' by news of Richard Lewis' death

Paul Feig, director of “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters,” joined him to pay tribute to the late actor. “Absolutely devastated by this news,” he wrote on X.

'Richard was my hero when I was a stand-up,' said filmmaker added. “I was lucky enough to get to know him and he was the most wonderful man. So supportive and kind and truly one of the funniest people on the planet. We will miss you, my friend. “

“Not Richard Lewis. Such a funny guy for so long. I was looking at a sidewalk as this news broke,” stand-up comedian Sam Morril wrote. “I remember reading his pick-up line with the ladies in the book, I'm Dying Here, 'I'll buy you a tuna sandwich anywhere in this town.' RIP.”

“RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will be missed by everyone. The world needed him more than ever,” said the filmmaker. Albert Brooks wrote on social networks.

“I never had a brother. Since the day he came to say hello in 1989, Richard Lewis and I called each other 'brother'. I used to make fun of him: if people only knew how good he is and nice, it would ruin his career. He will always be with me”, Keith Olbermann, former MSNBC mainstay wrote on X.

Comedian Dane Cook taken at to share, “Aww @TheRichardLewis I love you and I'm going to miss you man. You were a champion. RIP.”

The National Comedy Center also honored Lewis in a statement from executive director Journey Gunderson that said: “Richard Lewis was part of a changing of the guard in stand-up history during the 1970s; his work exemplifies and anticipates the deeply personal, raw and introspective and yes, neurotic tone that has come to color so much contemporary comedy.

“His influence on this art form has been profound and we are proud to preserve his lasting contribution to comedy’s heritage.”

“Curb your Enthusiasm” Season 12:Cast, release date, how to watch the latest episodes