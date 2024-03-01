Dune: part two unleashes a storm

The first words that grace the screen in Dune: Part Two set the stakes for what is to come: Power over Spice is power over everything. The stage is set for an exploration of power and control, and one of the best films for analyzing these topics comprehensively. hot minute.

Director Denis Villeneuve's sequel to Dune (2021) retains everything that made the original film great, trims the fat and amps up what's left to an 11. Rather than a political thriller that turns into a disaster film, Dune: Part Two tells a story of corruption with massive set pieces, intense action, a powerful love story and a touch of humor.

Abandoning the slower pace of the first film serves the successor well. Villeneuve's sequel moves much more quickly, drawing viewers' attention directly to the film's most tense moments.

Picking up shortly after the end of the first part, the film plunges viewers directly into the action. From the outset, the film's scale is defined by sprawling shots of the desert landscape and an imposing soundtrack. It immediately sets itself apart from the first film by showcasing the expanse of the environment, unlike previous entries, which were always close together.

Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are suspected dead fugitives from the Harkonnen regime and strangers to the Fremen they encountered. Alongside them are Chani (Zendaya) and Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem).

Fortunately, Zendaya plays a much bigger role in the film than in the first part. Chani is no longer a mysterious and distant figure in Paul's dreams; it's clear that she has a deeper history with the Fremen and will no longer be a complacent observer of history.

Ferguson gives another remarkable performance, becoming progressively more visually and behaviorally unsettling as the film progresses. In an unexpected turn of events, Bardems Stilgar sometimes serves as comic relief, cleverly managing to complement the seriousness of the plot rather than conflict with it.

Bardem's twist on Stilgar is part of a larger trend of reusing plot points from Frank Herbert's book in a new way to steady the flow of the film.

Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan illustrates this between most of the film's major sequences. Although absent from the first film, Irulan in the book conveyed many explanations using journal entries between chapters. Dune: Part Two uses convention, using these more casual scenes to build up to a bigger struggle about to happen. While these sequence breaks can sometimes be a little too busy to follow, they allow the film's main sequences the privilege of telling their stories without getting bogged down in extraneous detail.

Additionally, fans of the book may notice a few missing scenes and plotlines in the film. However, compared to the first part which chose to cut one of the best scenes in the book, the dinner scene that this film changes streamlines the most important parts of the plot and removes uninteresting drama that didn't have benefited the book.

One of these changes is a difference in Paul's behavior during his rise to power. While the book often portrays Paul as a sad, woe is me boy, the film portrays him in a much more commanding light which works very well thanks to Chalamet's bold and dominant drive. It's a striking departure from Chalamet's typical, softer roles, but you wouldn't know it based on his performance; he is still as convincing and charismatic as ever.

Alas, no protagonist is nothing without their antagonists, and the Harkonnens are among the worst of the worst. A sequel to the first film, Beast Rabban Harkonnen, played by Dave Bautista, shows a completely different side of the character, played as well, if not better, than in the first part. Expanding outside of the war general and tough guy persona, Bautista plays a genuinely terrified and desperate flirt.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), an overconfident psychopath who the audience may love to despise. Although Butler isn't on screen that long, his few scenes leave a lasting impression.

Ironically, given the chaotic nature of his character, Butler's scenes contain some of the film's most overt political thriller elements. The decision to limit these elements to a handful of scenes, despite Dune being a political thriller, keeps the pace of the film much more consistent than that of its previous counterpart.

In other words, the audience never loses sight of the approaching evil. Whether that evil is Harkonnens or a threat closer to home, the Duneiverse's confusing politics don't distract viewers from the villainy.

This principle is even reflected in the film's visuals, which leave nothing to the imagination. Despite the dusty setting and dark plot, all of the film's most important set pieces appear in clear, explicit detail in almost every scene. Unlike the first film, the sequel is more confident in the quality of its visual effects and, as a result, pulls no punches.

Neither is the amount of badassery that occupies every sequence of the film. Every relatively memorable scene from the first film would be a casual Sunday compared to what Dune: Part II has to offer.

The sandworms who were little more than environmental obstacles in the first film become supporting characters in their own right. The action scenes in the sequel take on a liveliness not at all present in its predecessor.

With this added energy, as well as other changes to the film's story and fantastic performances from an all-star cast, Dune: Part Two transcends Dune in both the film and the novel.