This Sanjay-trained bodybuilder-turned-actor Suniel died in poverty, no Bollywood stars attended his funeral





This nationally and nationally acclaimed bodybuilder was one of the most popular actors of the 90s. Unfortunately, he quit acting and died in poverty, and no one from Bollywood came to his support.

It is said that true friendship is rare in Bollywood. The actors get along well with their co-stars and some even become friends. However, the testimony of friendship is shown when they go the extra mile to help each other. Today we are going to talk about an actor who made superstars and was very popular in the 90s. However, in his low phase, no one reached out to him. During his final days, Gavin Packard became unrecognizable and after his death, no members of the film fraternity attended his funeral. From national level bodybuilder to a wrestler Born in June 1964, Gavin is the eldest of five children of Earl and Barbara Packard. His grandfather, John Packard, was an Irish-American and his mother was a Konkani Maharashtrian. From a young age, Gavin was inclined towards bodybuilding and fitness. So, as a teenager, Gavin began doing rigorous gymnastics and became a state and national level bodybuilder. Due to his impressive physique and fluency in Hindi, his friends encouraged him to try his luck in cinema. However, he struggled to find his place in films. After running from pole to post, Gavin got a chance to start his film career in Malayalam cinema. From Malayalam cinema to Bollywood Gavin made his film debut in the Malayalam film Aryan (1988) in which he played the role of a local Mumbai goon, Martin. A year later, he played the full character of Fabien in P Padmarajan's season (1989) and was appreciated for his acting skills. The same year, Gavin got a chance to move from Malayalam to Bollywood. Gavin made his Bollywood debut with Ilaaka (1989), but he gained recognition only when Mahesh Bhatt cast him in the role of a henchman in Sadak (1990). Gavin became the coach of Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty During the filming of Sadak, Gavin and Sanjay became friends and Gavin even agreed to train the actor. Similarly, during the filming of Waqt Humara Hai (1993), he and Suniel Shetty became friends and Gavin became Suniel's fitness trainer. Gavin also trained Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera. In the 90s, Gavin was seen in several films such as Chamatkar, Tiranga, Aankhen, Mohra, Hulchul, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and other films. Although he acted in every other Hindi film, Gavin was unhappy with his career. Gavin stopped making films because… Over the course of his career, Gavin has earned roles as the main villain's henchman and sidekick. He was never considered for the main antagonist role, and these stereotypes broke his heart. So, Gavin quit acting in the 2000s. His last film was Jaani Dushman- Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002). Gavin's fall and the accident that changed his life for the worst

Gavin Packard in his final days (Image source: Twitter) After leaving the cinema, Gavin reportedly became a drunkard and his personal life suffered a huge setback. Gavin's wife separated from him, taking their daughters, Erika Packard and Kamille Kyla Packard. After the divorce, Gavin moved in with his brother in Kalyan. In 2010, Gavin allegedly met with an accident while cycling at the Kalyan Flower Market. Following a road accident, Gavin found himself bedridden and his health worsened. The sad fate of Gavin Packard On 18 May 2012, Gavin Packard died of a respiratory disorder and he was buried at the St. Andrews Burial Grounds Bandra. According to media reports, no prominent Bollywood personality attended his funeral. Later, Sanjay Dutt became Kamille's godfather. Currently, Erika Packard is a famous actress and influencer with over 300,000 followers on her Instagram.

