Chloe Melas chats with the 'Masters Of The Air' actor who plays her grandfather

NBC's Chloe Melas listened to the stories of her grandfather, Frank Murphy, who served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

Now Chloe and her family will be able to watch them play in a way. Murphy is one of the few real people turned into characters in AppleTV+'s “Masters of the Air,” the Air Force-centric companion to “Band of Brothers” (2001) and “The Pacific” (2010).

The series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Nate Mann and Barry Keoghan as American airmen dropping bombs on Europe. Murphy, born in Georgia, is played by Jonas Moore, born in England.

“Our family is over the moon about ‘Masters of the Air.’ I’m so excited that my two young boys will be able to have this and be able to watch it and show it to their kids, and that these heroes will be immortalized forever.” Chloe tells TODAY.com.

Jonas Moore and Frank Murphy. Getty Images / Courtesy of the Murphy Family Collection

Murphy, who died in 2006, had self-published a book called “Luck of the Draw” about his experiences during World War II for his family. When Chloe and her mother, children's book author Elizabeth Murphy, learned that Murphy was going to appear as a character in “Masters of the Air,” they dusted off the book and spent three years working to get it published. It hit newsstands last year and instantly became a New York Times bestseller.

My grandfather and I were so close. Being able to publish his book and be a part of this project made me miss him more than I could ever imagine because there are so many things I wish I could tell him and show him, but this also made her not feel so far away, she says. I hope he somehow knows all the hard work and love that went into the book and TV show to get the stories right and to honor him and 'to these men.

The title of the book refers to the danger posed by Murphy's time in the United States Air Force. Murphy served in the 100th Bomb Group, a U.S. Air Force division that flew over Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II.

The men who fought in the 8th Air Force had to complete a total of 25 missions before returning home. But the odds were against them: on average, in 1943, these 10-man crews carried out only a quarter of their missions.

Murphy's plane was shot down on his 21st mission. He spent the next 18 months in a German prisoner of war camp.

Chloé Melas and her grandfather, Frank Murphy. Courtesy of the Murphy Family Collection

Chloe remembers her grandfather calling him “the brightest star in his sky” and says: “It took on new meaning knowing that he was a navigator and used the sky for navigation. get him where he needed to go.

Below, Chloe and Moore have a conversation about bringing history to life and honoring the real Frank Murphy.

Courtesy of Chloé Melas

Chloe Melas: As a family, we've heard about “Masters of the Air” since it was an idea 10 years ago. I remember the day you were chosen. I immediately friended you on Instagram, right?

Moore: Yes. I think I sent you a message afterwards. I was like, “I have to say something.” This is the craziest Instagram following ever.

Tell me about the time you were cast as my grandfather, Frank. What was your next step? Did you want to make him your own or did you stay true to who he was?

Because of the context of the show, because it's a show about the generation that basically saved the world, I wanted it to be as accurate and honest a portrayal as possible. Obviously, I started thinking about a biography. But then I found out he wrote a book, “Luck of the Draw.” I brought it in and broke it a few times. I can't emphasize enough what a gift it was, as an actor, to have an autobiographical account of the time in which you played this character. This is unheard of.

Courtesy of Chloé Melas

I was cast during the third UK lockdown. I was a COVID tester at a school. Life couldn’t have turned out more differently.

I also read “The Airbenders”. I think people underestimate the impact that airmen had during World War II, particularly American airmen in the UK. It’s a story that I don’t think many people in the UK knew about the sacrifices these guys made.

I had in mind that one day I might meet you. When you saw the casting, what did you think? Would your grandfather be played by a bunch of Brits?

I thought you looked a lot like my grandfather. I loved that you were a musician. My grandfather played in a POW band and played the clarinet until the end of his life. You sent me a photo of you with your clarinet on set.

That's right. I watched this episode last week. I got a clarinet solo, I promise. I was sad to see it was cut.

For us it was so special. My grandfather passed away in 2006. For you to play him and for my grandmother to meet you via Zoom…that was special.

It was special for me too. It was amazing meeting your grandmother and mother. You have all been warm and kind people. I can't thank you enough for standing up for me the way you did and for sharing that enthusiasm in the story, in Frank, with you.

Tell me about the accent! What was it like as a Brit? Having to learn how to do that Southern drawl, and hours of doing it when you recorded “Luck of the Draw”?

It was fun. I love accents. The Southern accent was one that I found harsh. Listening to him speak is more subtle than I thought. When I got the role, one of the first things I did was watch a video interview with Frank at the Atlanta History Center. It was useful to give me an idea of ​​him, his character, his manners, his accent.

Courtesy of Chloé Melas

I can't wait for people to see the prison camp episodes. What was it like being on set?

Very dark. You can't escape the fact that they built it uniquely. They literally recreated Stalag Luft III. The towers, the dogs, the barbed wire. All of this was on set and used. We all approached the subject of POWs knowing that this was not the time for jokes or jokes. We ate less and wore makeup that made us look malnourished. Everyone knew it was a privilege to play against these guys in these conditions.

I got the impression from Frank's book that these guys found themselves in this terrible situation, and they made it out, and they found joy where they could…and they used that as resistance. We couldn't show any of that on our show. But we did not apologize for the conditions and the brutality of the Germans.

What was it like spending time with the cast?

Our glue was respect and admiration for what they had done. Plus, it was crazy, they were crazy and we had a great time. We had the most ridiculous moments of training camp. They were extraordinary. It doesn't matter if you're a star or it's the first time anyone has seen a set like that. He was an excellent leveler. We were all talking about how crazy it all was. The best boys.

You're going to make me cry ! I want you to know that you're stuck with the Murphy family forever.

THANKS. It means so much. I'm so honored to be stuck with you. What a family. Thank you for!