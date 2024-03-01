Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and more…
Kriti says her quest to do 'something meaningful' led her to become a producer with 'Do Patti'
Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon says her upcoming film Do Patti is an opportunity for her, both as an actress and producer.
Kriti enters the field of film production with 'Do Patti, which also stars Kajol.
The actress revealed the reason why she launched her banner Blue Butterfly Films: to create more opportunities.
Reflecting on her choices, Kriti said, “After ‘Mimi’, I was consciously trying to find something that was meaningful, intense and had many layers. As an actor, I should feel satisfied and be able to push myself to do things I've never attempted before.
It's been a long time since I had such an opportunity. I truly believe that sometimes when you can't find an opportunity that excites you, you need to create one. ‘Do Patti’ is that opportunity for me, both as an actor and a producer,” she added.
Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is a mystery thriller set in the hills of North India. It will be released on Netflix.
Sara Ali Khan shines in a photo shoot with her all-green ensemble
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan went green in a floor-sweeping ensemble in a new photoshoot.
Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a range of photographs as well as some clips from the shoot.
In the photos, the 28-year-old actress wears a lime green dress with a long train. The off-the-shoulder puff neckline with a thigh-high slit makes the ensemble unique.
The actress completed her look with minimal makeup, flower-shaped earrings and a neatly tied updo.
Instead of a caption, Sara chose to drop a bouquet of flowers, a leaf and a cabbage emoji.
Sara will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania.
It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra.
The actress also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino awaiting release.
Yami says she hopes to have inspired young women to join the IB and NIA
Mumbai– Yami Gautam says she hopes her character, fiery intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in political action thriller 'Article 370', will inspire young women to join the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) .
Sharing his vision, Yami, whose character in the film protects the nation from terrorist threats, said, “If your audience identifies with the film on a personal level and says their teenage daughters now want to join the IB or become an officer from the NIA, then is a huge compliment.
She also highlighted how important it was to get recognition from army veterans who saw this life in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. “That kind of validation is valuable,” Yami added.
A political thriller, 'Article 370' is set against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's abrogation of the constitutional provision that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative blending political intrigue, national security threats and thrilling action sequences.
Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' features a stellar ensemble cast that also includes Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.
Diljit Dosanjh to Kareena Kapoor: Tera ni's main lover
Mumbai– Actor Diljit Dosanjh has confessed his love for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, according to his latest social media post.
Diljit, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in Crew, took to Instagram, where he posted a few photos from the upcoming film.
In the photos, Diljit looks dapper in a brown embroidered shirt paired with light brown pants. He is seen kissing Kareena, who looks stunning in an all-red backless outfit.
The still is from the upcoming song titled Naina from the film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan.
The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kapil Sharma.
The motley images have the song Lover, released two years ago by Diljit, playing in the background.
The singer captioned the post: Tera nor main lover.
Crew, which will be released on March 29, revolves around three women who hustle to get ahead in life. But as they try to move forward, their destiny leads them into unexpected and unwarranted situations. (IANS)
