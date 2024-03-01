Actor Lee Lung Kei, 74, gives up work to visit detained 37-year-old girlfriend





Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei (left) and his fiancé Chris Wong. Photo from Wong's Instagram “I don’t feel like it’s hard or tiring at all,” he said, as reported Weekly PM. “Canceling her work is no big deal, since the most important thing is her. [Wongs] well-being, money is just external. » The actor, who has been visiting the Tai Lam Center for Women in Hong Kong daily since February 21, also affirmed his unwavering support for Wong through her legal troubles. Wong, originally from mainland China, was arrested on February 19 and was later charged with forging documents, deception upon entry into Hong Kong and overstaying her tourist visa. Her bail was denied, forcing her to remain in custody until her court appearance on April 16. A legal expert pointed out that such violations of residency rules, similar to Wong's, could result in deportation, a two-year prison sentence and a fine of up to HKD 50,000 (US$6,392) . Lee explained that Wong's visa overstay was intended to take care of him, admitting that he was unaware of the falsification and deception of his documents. He expressed his regret, stressing that he would have advised her to confess if he had known. In a previous media statement, he pledged to marry Wong after his release, revealing that he was even considering moving to mainland China if deported from Hong Kong. The couple, who first met when Lee was 66, were set to get married by the end of 2023. However, their plan was postponed due to the death of Wong's father. Wong has suffered from recent accusations against her, including allegations of exchanging sexual favors for financial gain and fraud. Critics have also questioned his wealthy background and educational claims, suggesting they were aimed at gaining support from wealthy individuals. Despite these accusations, Lee remains supportive of him. He disputed the notion of Wong's interest in him for financial reasons, admitting that all his real estate is in his ex-wife's name and that he has limited cash flow. Besides “The Condor Heroes,” Lee played significant roles in “The Smiling, Proud Wanderer,” “Journey to the West,” and “Forensic Heroes.” He has three children from a previous marriage in the 1970s, all older than Wong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/celebrities/actor-lee-lung-kei-74-foregoes-work-to-visit-detained-37-year-old-girlfriend-4716771.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos