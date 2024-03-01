Hoosier Hollywood: Here's When IU Hit Screens





Although Bloomington is more than 2,000 miles from Hollywood, IU still makes appearances in pop culture. Here are six times the university has appeared in film, television or music. Perhaps the most important on-screen portrayal of IU, Breaking Away is a 1979 coming-of-age drama filmed in Bloomington. It follows four local teenagers competing in the Little 500 bike race at the old Memorial Stadium. Many Bloomington and campus locations appear, such as Rooftop Quarry, the Monroe County Courthouse, the restaurant that is now Siam House, Dunns Woods, Rose Well House, and the Indiana Memorial Union. Then-IU President John W. Ryan also makes an appearance in his own role. Breaking Away won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1979. Although IU does not appear in Parks and Recreation, the 2009 NBC comedy, she is referenced throughout the series. In Season 1, Ron Swanson, the show's brooding boss, has a portrait of former IU basketball coach Bob Knight in his office. Later, Swanson dresses like and imitates Knight while coaching a youth basketball team in the Season 3 premiere. In Season 6, Episode 3, Parks Department employee April Ludgate attends an orientation session for the veterinary school at IU-Bloomington, a program that does not exist. In the series finale, protagonist Leslie Knope gives a commencement speech to IU graduates during a flash forward, and the university announces that it is naming the library after her. This decision likely would have been controversial, as the library is currently named after IU's first chancellor, Herman B Wells. Like Parks and Recreation, Stranger Things is a series that takes place only in Indiana, it is filmed mainly in Georgia and the town of Hawkins does not exist. However, a few Hoosier connections exist in the show's second season. In Season 2, Episode 5, the superpowered character Eleven travels to meet her biological mother, Terry Ives, and her aunt at their home. In the tie-in novel, Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds, the location is revealed to be Bloomington. Additionally, Ives attended IU and first became involved with Project MKUltra, the program that gave Eleven her powers. Aviciis The Nights music video The music video for Avicii's hit The Nights was directed by and stars Indiana native Rory Kramer. Several locations around campus appear in the video, including during Kramer's cliff jump at Rooftop Quarry and in a photo in front of Sample Gates. The video has over 900 million views on YouTube. Although primarily set in Seattle and filmed in Vancouver, Canada, the 2021 Netflix drama Firefly Lane features a few-second shot of Sample Gates in the snow in Season 2, Episode 9. Music video by John Mellencamps A Ride Back Home Hoosier and Bloomington resident John Mellencamp is often spotted around town, but his connection to IU was highlighted in his 2009 music video for A Ride Back Home featuring Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. It was filmed in Beck Chapel on campus and features shots inside and outside the cemetery. This article is part of the Source Visitors Guide, a special publication of the IDS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2024/03/hoosier-hollywood-heres-when-iu-made-it-to-screens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos