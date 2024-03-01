Jyothika on her return to Bollywood with Shaitaan after 2 decades





Well-known actress Jyothika is all set to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry after a gap of 25 years with the film 'Shaitaan'. She had made her film debut in Priyadarshan's 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' in 1998 with Akshaye Khanna. After that, she was active in the South film industry. When asked why it took her so many years to make her next Hindi film, Jyothika said, “I was very busy with South films, so I just diverted towards that and was waiting for something very special comes to me. I think at this point in your career you want to do different work than you did before. “Shaitaan” was a very challenging role. Talking about her experience of working with co-stars R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, she says, “Maddy and I are working together after 20 years. I think it's a kind of growth for an actor, where after being a hero/heroine for so many years, you give a performance in a character that shows and makes us feel a difference in the relationship all together. Of course, I have nothing to say about the children Janki and Anngad. Janki is the hero of the film. Both are so good. I can't even say there was any competition on the sets, we were so fit for the role that we felt like family. We finished the shoot in 25-30 days in London, we were all fired up. I thank Kumarji for choosing me and I have already thanked him many times. For me, coming back to Bollywood and seeing a film like this is very special. Jyothika is married to South superstar Suriya and the couple has two children, Diya and Dev. She thinks that being a mother of two in real life, it was not a difficult task for her to essay this role. “I think when it comes to a daughter, there is no greater warrior than a mother. My children are the same age as my children on screen; my daughter even looks like Janki. So I didn't have to make any effort to play this role. I cried after watching her perform those scenes. It’s truly a mother’s vision. If you have a ghost in the movie, you're not so scared, but in this movie, it's real. So, we feel that it could happen to us and it’s very scary. Praising her co-actor Ajay Devgn, who plays her on-screen husband, she says, “The biggest surprise for me was Ajay Devgn, the way he behaved throughout the shoot was amazing. I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all actors from the South. My last film was with Mamooty sir. In this film with Ajay, one thing I learned was how to simply give. He made this film selflessly. When I make my film in the South, no one leaves room for actresses on the film poster. It was a pleasure to see Mamooty sir and Ajay doing this. These are the true pillars of cinema. Everyone takes something, but doesn't give it back; so giving back to cinema is a good thing. “Shaitaan”, a supernatural thriller, is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn and Jio Studios.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adgully.com/jyothika-on-her-return-to-bollywood-with-shaitaan-after-2-decades-142564.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos