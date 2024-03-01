Meet Paloma Diamond, the fictional actor taking over TikTok

Earlier this year, the nominees for the 2024 Oscars were announced, followed by plenty of fan chatter around snubs.

But on TikTok, a different kind of awards show drama is heating up one that's fictionalized but has become very real for fans of TikToker Julian Sewell's character, actor Paloma Diamond.

So who is Diamond, you ask? The answer isn't so simple: for some, she's a character Sewell created, but for her die-hard fans, she's a talented actress who is as capable as any other Hollywood star of getting an Oscar, even if it's an Oscar. at the top of one.

Diamond's growing fan base on the social media platform has supported her since her debut on Sewell's TikTok page, and they continue to fight for her to get the recognition she deserves.

Read on for everything you need to know about Diamond and her loyal fanbase.

So who East Paloma Diamond?

For over three years, Sewell has played funny and endearing characters for her mainly New Zealand audience on TikTok, from receptionist Lorraine, who runs the reception of a school with a rude and impertinent iron fist, has by Sewell face the real former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, whom he calls “Aunty Cindy” for her laid-back and funny personality.

But in March 2023, Sewell and her sister made a video about an awards show photo that has since attracted die-hard fans from around the world to her account.

In the clip, Sewell performs five nominees as they are presented before the Best Actress winner is revealed, along with a clip from each film showing each cast member's best scenes.

I love the moment when they announce the nominations and you just see the actresses looking at each other on screen, Sewell told TODAY.com. I just thought that moment was so niche. I was like, I would love to recreate something like that with a whole bunch of random faces, names that I just made up in my head.

Viewers were so captivated by Sewell's five characters, each with their own personality and quirks, that they began imagining stories and debating who should win. But it was Diamond who initially seemed to attract the most fans.

Paloma Diamond is a veteran actress who wins every year, or is nominated every year and hasn't won yet, one user wrote on the now-viral video.

The way I googled Paloma Diamond, another commented.

Through this response, Sewell said it became clear to him that fans were drawn to Paloma's “smug” personality.

If you watch that original video, she has a bit of a smug look on her face, and I guess people really liked that,” Sewell says. “So Paloma then became this icon and she kind of grew into from there.

A week later, Sewell released a follow-up video revealing which actor had won. The clip parodied the 2017 Academy Awards best picture mishap, when advertisers received the wrong category envelope and mistakenly declared “La La Land” to have won when the real winner was “Moonlight.” In Sewell's recreation, one of her characters, actor Lorelai Lynch, was announced as the winner, but the announcer later clarified that another character, actor Taylor Witherfork, was the real winner.

Sewell noticed that fans were very angry that Diamond didn't win the award, despite the mix-up that didn't even involve him. That's when we started to understand who the fans' favorite character was.

When Paloma became a true personality of the people

After the first videos featuring Diamond and his other characters went viral, Sewell began fleshing out their backgrounds and personalities.

He began creating videos giving insight into the personal lives of characters, based on interviews imitating Vogues. 73 questions and architectural summaries Celebrity homes“, to extracts from the actors' childhood.

Sewell recalls making a video that shows Diamond as a child and rocking her famous gray bob, even in her youth. He didn't think people would take the video seriously, but the reaction to the clip proved otherwise.

“They said Palomas had always been an old soul,” Sewell says, proving that people really thought of Diamond as a “real person.”

Some fans have taken matters into their own hands outside of Sewell's videos by creating fictitious reports from TMZ And fake partnerships with third parties connected to Diamond.

TMZ reports a sequel to Awake, Alone, and Aware on the Streets of Topeka, KS is in the works, someone wrote about. With Justina Sorgen and Paloma Diamond. Filming for Awake, Alone and Aware on the streets of Berkeley, California begins next month.

Even people in the industry have said that Diamond is an extremely believable character. Actor Sarah Valentine posted a video with Sewell and called Diamond “amazing” while winning the second season of “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” in Alaska. reacted to Sewells' video featuring Diamond, laughing that the character is “so serious”.

Other creators on TikTok are also part of the canon. Sewell has made a few video chats with TikToker Nicholas Flannery, who he is “really good friends with” in real life. Flannery plays Diamonds' former makeup artist, who goes by Flannery's name.

diamond revealed she split from her makeup artist after discovering that Flannery and her husband were having an affair, and Flannery recently made a video throwing some shade at Diamond after his 2024 Oscar nomination.

Commenters also tried to link Diamond to real actors. Many have compared her to Glenn Close, who was nominated for an Oscar eight times but never won a trophy. Others saw a connection to Meryl Streep, who was nominated 21 times and won three Academy Awards. More recently, fans compared Diamond to Susan Lucci, who won her first Emmy in 1999 after 19 nominations.

What's next for Paloma? Fans just want her to exist

As Diamond continues to have a presence on TikTok, more and more people will continue to wonder if she is a real person. But fans are quick to jump to Diamond's defense if they see someone questioning his legitimacy.

I got an influx of comments from people saying, “She's real to us,” just in favor of this fictional universe that I've created, which is so lovely because it's such a way of honoring my art, explains Sewell.

This year, Diamond and Lynch are back in the running for an Oscar, and Sewell has brought in new characters, including Sasha Alexander, Daphne Courtesan and Michelle Bradley-Spencer.

Many fans posted videos explaining who they think should win this year's Best Actress award. Sewell recently posted a compilation of fan prediction videos, and many are fighting over Diamond in the comments.

But even Sewell says he has no idea who will win the Oscar this year. In fact, Sewell has no future plans for any of his characters and instead takes it one video at a time, in part because he wants his fans to continue to help shape his characters' personalities and histories .

It's a way for (fans) to express their own creativity, these random people on the Internet, Sewell said. “I think that's part of the reason people cling to the universe, because it's fun and silly. And it's not meant to be taken too seriously although in saying that, people take it seriously, so it goes both ways.

So what happens if Diamond doesn't win an Oscar? Sewell says she's a fighter and doesn't expect her to ever give up.

If she ends up losing, she'll probably keep wrestling, Sewell says. I mean, that's what his fans want, right? I don't think she'll ever give up. Maybe we'll never win. But you know what, that won't stop him from attending the award ceremonies.