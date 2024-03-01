Actor Terrence Howard ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes after ruling it immoral to tax descendants of slaves





Actor Terrence Howard reportedly said it was “immoral for the U.S. government to charge taxes to descendants of slaves” after being ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes. According to a report from Philadelphia Investigator THURSDAYa federal judge in Philadelphia ordered the Oscar-nominated actor to pay $903,115 in back taxes, penalties and interest. “For more than a year, the 54-year-old star of the hit TV series Empire, whose last listed address was in Plymouth Meeting, fought off IRS efforts to collect $578,000 in income taxes which he says he failed to pay between 2010 and 2019,” the Inquirer reported. REPAIRS MAKE LESS SENSE As America becomes more diverse, think tank report says The Inquirer reported that the Justice Department sued Howard in 2022 and, after unsuccessful efforts to “get Howard involved in court,” the actor sent a voicemail to the lead tax attorney's phone in November 2023 . According to court filings, Howard “denied owing anything and threatened to shame him by posting the lawsuit against him on the Internet.” “Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation,” the actor reportedly said in the voicemail. “Now you have the nerve to try to sue and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people whose destruction you are responsible for.” Howard continued further, accusing the government of suing him. “In truth, the entire United States should, by default, become the property of the descendants of slaves,” Howard said. “But since you don't have the ability [or] the courage to do it, let's try it in court. We're going to bring you down. “ Howard, known for films like “Crash” and “Hustle & Flow,” reportedly never “formally responded to the lawsuit” and faces a default judgment at the request of government officials after efforts to reach him failed. the actor. SAN FRANCISCO APPROVES RESOLUTION TO “FORMALLY APOLOGIZE” FOR CITY’S PAST “SYSTEMIC AND STRUCTURAL” RACISM Howard's comments come amid calls for reparations across the country. Some reparations advocates who spoke with Fox News Digital called on institutions and government officials to distribute up to billions of dollars as remedies for descendants of slaves due to unpaid labor during slavery in the United States. United. Additionally, municipalities across the country have created task forces to examine the United States' historical ties to slavery, including in Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Evanston, Illinois, was the first city in the country to pass a reparations plan, promising $10 million over 10 years to black residents. The practice is even being considered at the federal level, with one lawmaker sponsoring a resolution seeking to establish that the United States has a “legal and moral obligation” to institute reparations.

