



Pharrell and Miley Cyrus released their song “Doctor (Work It Out)”. The former recently played the song during the Louis Vuitton men's show at Paris Fashion Week. The record producer and creative director of menswear at the French fashion house – who succeeded the late Virgil Abloh – made January's fall/winter showcase about more than fashion, as he didn't only had the dropped track from Miley's 2013 album 'Bangerz' playing over speakers, but models also sauntered down the catwalk to the sounds of her new collaboration 'Good People', with Mumford and Sons, as well as a third track featuring an as yet unknown singer. Mumford also performed the new song at the afterparty with accompaniment from the Native Vocalists. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old star is working on new NERD music. The 'Happy' hitmaker – who formed the hip-hop rock group in 1999 and released five albums between 2001 and 2017 – is working on '12 NERD Records' in Paris and he has promised something special. Speaking to Tyler, The Creator for GQ magazine last summer, he said: “They're big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I'll come out of nowhere with the crazy three-bar chords which go from three bars to four bars to eight bars. It's okay bro, it's okay. He compared the new material to their 2001 debut album, “In Search Of…” and insisted he had the same “feeling.” He added: “It's like that feeling I had when we made In Search Of. I'm not going to sit here and tell you they were hits. “I knew it was different and I knew there wouldn't be anything like it. But I'm talking about the feeling. “I wanted to do everything. I wanted feelings. I wanted a great composition. The musician revealed he also experimented with chords he had “never used before” while composing music for the band's upcoming album 'She Wants To Move'. He said: “I wanted great chords. I want to use chords that I've never used before, not just the dreamy ones. “The ones I never did, that I [redacted] hated. But use them in a way to access other agreements where the changes are such a release. “And then lyrically, the harmonies here, all the songs just have rainbow harmonies.” He didn't give any news on when exactly fans can expect the potential album, which is said to be the follow-up to 2017's “No_One Ever Really Dies.”

