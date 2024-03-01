New documentary criticizes Hollywood's relationship with communist China

It is unusual for a film to be made to denigrate the film industry.

But that's what the filmmakers behind the documentary think, Hollywood Takeover: China's Control Over the Film Industry have done.

In the trailer, stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. promote their films in China while one commentator says the medium “is very powerful, but for some it's power is not used wisely.

The film, however, is not aimed at celebrities, but at the studios who they believe have kneeled before the Chinese Communist Party.

Therefore, it contains many examples of changes and additions that the documentary's makers believe were made to mainstream films at the request of the CCP, or to avoid party backlash and potential box office risks. office.

“They could basically take over America without firing a single shot,” a CCP director says in the trailer, “because they control access to our minds.”

Apparently, such claims were deemed sensitive enough that YouTube took the unusual step Monday of removing the trailer for review. When News week asked the Google-owned platform why, it responded: “After review, we have determined that the video does not violate our community guidelines. » The video was restored Wednesday evening.

Hollywood Takeover is produced and narrated by Tiffany Meier, who hosts a show called China in focus for NTD Television, a subsidiary of the right-wing and often controversial Epoch Media Group.

Meier said News week that she is used to hostile treatment from YouTube, because three years ago the platform demonetized her show and stopped promoting it, causing viewership to drop by up to 2 million per episode at around 20,000.

She says that's because she and her team, some of whom are from China, were reporting speculation that the COVID pandemic might have escaped from a Wuhan lab and that the country was engaging in policies “draconian” confinement measures, and also that food was given to those locked up. at home ended up in the trash.

“There is a story: Every time you say something critical of the CCP, things disappear from various platforms,” Meier said.

YouTube confirmed that it had removed the channel from its partner program, meaning downloads are allowed but not monetization, but declined to say why.

But for now, Meier is focused on Hollywood Takeover, which has a red carpet premiere planned next week at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles before heading to Epoch TV. Negotiations are underway for further distribution.

News week watched the film before its release. In this film, Chris Fenton, a production manager who has done business in China for two decades, is described in the film as a “fixer” and a “diplomat” who provides China with what it needs so that the films can be shown on the giant market. of 1.4 billion people.

He says in the film that he was “punched in the nose,” figuratively speaking, by people, including his wife, who questioned whether he was not obeying China's orders. He justified his actions by saying his work helped the American economy and encouraged the adoption of democracy in China.

Tiffany Meier interviews film executive Chris Fenton in the documentary “Hollywood Takeover: China's Control in the Film Industry.”

Since then, he has authored the book: Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Billion-Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA and Corporate America.

One of his first successes was helping secure the Bruce Willis film, Looperin China, although the country generally avoids time travel films because it wants to control how the past and future are displayed.

The film notably appeased Chinese censors by starting a conversation with characters played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jeff Daniels. “I’m going to France,” says Gordon-Levitt. “I'm from the future; you should go to China,” Daniels responds.

A section of Hollywood Takeover is particularly targeting Marvel and using the Disney-owned studio as an example of growth in China: Iron Man, released in the United States in 2008, set a record there with $15 million; Iron Man 3 exceeded $121 million in 2013 and 2019 Avengers: Endgame raked in more than $600 million in China, according to BoxOfficeMojo (although Hollywood Takeover uses slightly different numbers).

Film producer Jason Jones says in Hollywood Takeover that the birth of Hollywood's relations with China dates back to 1997 with Titanicwhich so impressed Jiang Zemin, then general secretary of the CCP, with its emotional power that he insisted that the most powerful members of the party see it.

Jones also says Hollywood's relationship with China became “really perverse” with Disney's 2020 live-action remake. Mulan because it insinuated that the Uyghurs were the bad guys. Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump have accused China of engaging in the “genocide” of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

Disney did not respond Newsweek request for comment.

“The Chinese Communist Party is seeking control and they need to write a different narrative than what they are,” Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn said in the documentary.

News week has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Los Angeles for comment and will update the story if they respond.

The same year Titanic was released, films like Red corner, Kundun And Seven years in Tibet angered the CCP so much that for a time it did not allow other films from the studios behind them to enter the Chinese market, according to Hollywood takeover.

In Red cornerRichard Gere plays an American in Beijing who is accused of murder and told that if he does not accept a plea deal, he will be executed and his family will have to pay the price of the bullet.

The other two concern the 14th Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, annexed by China in 1951.

Another example used in Hollywood Takeover is the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, where Paramount Pictures removed patches depicting Tibet and Japan (a bitter Chinese rival) from Tom Cruise's flight jacket, and a backlash ensued. By the time the film was released in 2022, the patches had been reinstated. The film was released in Hong Kong but not in mainland China.

Film critic Christian Toto says in Hollywood Takeover that in the years 2006 Mission: Impossible III one scene was edited because Cruise passes through neighborhoods in Shanghai where clotheslines were visible, suggesting that residents could not afford clothes dryers.

But he said the most egregious example of Hollywood's subservience to the CCP is the 2012 remake of Red Dawnwhere the villain was initially the Chinese army, but all the flags and uniforms were digitally altered in post-production to indicate that it was the North Korean army that had invaded a small town in America.

Hollywood Takeover also features an interview with Chen Guangcheng, the blind human rights activist who gained international attention for challenging China's one-child policy and spent four years in a Chinese prison and an additional year in residency monitored.

The film shows news footage of actor Christian Bale attempting to visit her, and the two became friends after Guangcheng was kidnapped in 2012 by U.S. officials.

“We designed this maneuver almost from Impossible mission to bring him to the embassy,” former US ambassador to China Gary Locke says in a clip used in the film.

Guangcheng said, speaking in Chinese with subtitles, that thanks to Bale's efforts, the CCP banned his films in China.

Guangcheng also says that when he arrived in the United States, a film producer tried to make a film based on his human rights activities and the suffering he suffered, but the CCP intervened one way or another and the film was abandoned.

“It was during this experience that I understood how much the CCP cares about influential American institutions like Hollywood and how many people and money the CCP has invested to influence Hollywood,” Guangcheng told Meier.

But it's not all bad. Fenton said. News week that Hollywood has recently stood its ground against CCP censors.

The patches reinstated on Cruise's jacket in Top Gun: Maverick is an example. Also, in Marvel Doctor Strange, A Epoch Times a newsstand appears in one scene, even though the media outlet has been highly critical of China.

And Fenton also says that in the most recent Spider Man In the film, the CCP asked Sony to remove the Statue of Liberty, but the studio refused.

Fenton said films are often tailored for different markets, but that Americans should be alarmed when China imposes edits for global audiences, as is too often the case.

Fenton says he is not a whistleblower, given the importance of the film industry and the notoriety of many of the stories.

“My mission is to protect the industry I love and the creative freedoms of filmmakers,” he said. News week. “As someone who was largely the cause of the problem in the first place, I’m proud to now be part of the solution.”