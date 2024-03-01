Impossible' and 'Nyad' pass the Climate Reality CheckExBulletin



. Liz Parkinson/Netflix; Christian Black/Paramount Pictures and Skydance; Warner Bros.

While this undoubtedly sends a strong feminist message, no one could describe barbie as a film about the impacts of human-caused climate change.

And yet the subject imposes itself.

“You are killing the planet with your glorification of rampant consumerism!” says Sasha, the teenage character played by Ariana Greenblatt, in her speech about the many ways Barbie is bad.

It is thanks to this line that the rosiest and most cheerful summer blockbusters adopted the new Climate reality check. This is a new test, aimed at screenwriters, producers and other creators in the entertainment industry, which aims to measure the presence of climate change on screen by evaluating all 31 feature films nominated for any Oscar this year. Documentaries and short films were not taken into account.

This new simple test is inspired by the famous Bechdel test invented by designer Alison Bechdel in the mid-1980s to measure the presence of women in films and other forms of fiction. It was created by a climate change storytelling consultancy Good energy in collaboration with the Buck Lab for climate and environment at Colby College in Maine.

“The test is: Does climate change exist in your story world? And if so, does any character know about it?” said Anna Jane Joyner, CEO and founder of Good Energy.

A film must also meet two additional criteria to be eligible for the Climate Reality Check:

“It takes place on this Earth,” Joyner said. “And whether it happens now or in the future.”

Many Oscar-nominated feature films disqualified

The Climate Reality Check rules actually disqualify many feature films nominated this year, including stories set in the past like Flower Moon Killers even though one of the major themes of this film concerns the dangers of fossil fuels.

Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, associate professor of English and environmental studies at Colby College and Good Energy's lead contributor on the Climate Reality Check, admitted that the new test has some blind spots, such as excluding films that might not not mention climate change directly, but rather emphasize it through allegory as is sometimes the case with science fiction, fantasy and historical films or by modeling sustainable behaviors.

“It’s possible that some films will include positive climate action, for example people installing renewable energy in their homes or deciding to become vegetarian,” Schneider-Mayerson said. “This test does not necessarily detect these actions, unless they are more or less explicitly linked to climate change.”

Schneider-Mayerson said the new test is not meant to be exhaustive, although her team has been working on a much larger study, due in April, applying the Climate Reality Check to 250 of the most popular feature films of the last decade. .

“It will not be possible to capture all the nuances of an issue as complex as climate change,” Schneider-Mayerson said. “But we hope it’s a good start and it’s something people can apply.”

The films that have been shown

Of the 13 Oscar-nominated films set on Earth in the present or future, only two more barbie passed the Climate Reality Check: Tom Cruise's latest action epic Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 (“This is going to be a ballistic war against a rapidly declining ecosystem. It's going to be a war for the rest of our dwindling energy, drinking water, and breathing air,” warns CIA Director Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny); and the biopic Nyadabout extreme athlete Diane Nyad's attempts to swim from Cuba to Florida in dangerous conditions caused by rising sea temperatures (“So the UMiami people think the box jellyfish appeared from the reef shallow when we left Cuba. Global warming,” says Nyad's trainer. Bonnie Stoll, played by Jodi Foster.)



. Good energy

Good energy

Nyad, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 And barbie I passed the test thanks to the lines of dialogue. But the Climate Reality Check also takes into account visual representations of the subject; for example, a character can be seen reacting silently to a media article with a headline related to climate change.

The fact that only three films passed the test doesn't seem like much. Still, Good Energy's Joyner noted that this represents nearly a quarter of the 13 films eligible to be tested, and said she was pleased with the Climate Reality Check's baseline results.

“It just gives us another example of how these stories can be very commercially successful,” Joyner said, adding that she hopes to see 50% of contemporary films and TV shows acknowledge climate change by 2027.

The full Climate Check Reality report can be downloaded here.

