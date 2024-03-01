Bollywood actress says her friend in St. Louis was shot and killed while walking





ST. LOUIS A Bollywood actress said Friday that her friend was shot and killed while she was walking this week in St. Louis. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, an actress who has appeared in several Indian television shows and films, posted on social media that Amarnath Ghosh was killed on Tuesday evening in the city's Academy area. Ghosh was an “excellent dancer,” she wrote, and he was pursuing a doctorate. degree at the University of Washington in St. Louis. Bhattacharjee posted the news to his 104,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. She said she had asked the Indian embassy for help in handling Ghosh's remains and investigating his murder. She could not be reached for further comment. “We should at least know the reason for his murder,” she wrote. People also read… Officers said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshots Tuesday around 7 p.m. near Delmar Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue. He died at the scene and police have not released his name. Ghosh's doctoral work focused on the works of famous Bengali composer Sri Rabindranath Tagore, according to his profile on the University of Washington website. Ghosh said he wanted to show how dance can unite people from different cultures. Faculty at the school's Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity and Equity could not be reached. Bhattacharjee and several others have written in online articles that Ghosh was an only child and that his parents are dead. “He came from Calcutta,” she wrote. “Some friends in the United States are trying to recover the body, but still no information about it.” AGoFundMesupposed to help Ghosh's family had raised nearly $7,000 by Friday afternoon. The fundraiser said Ghosh worked at a dance studio in St. Louis called Kuchipudi Art Academy, “where he shared his passion and expertise, enriching our lives with his talent and dedication.” Kuchipudi is a classical type of Indian dance. “The loss of Amarnath has devastated us all and his absence is deeply felt within our Kuchipudi group,” Sujatha Vinjamuri and Himabindu Kuppa wrote in the GoFundMe post. Ghosh's killing was at least the 30th homicide in the city this year. St. Louis police reported 158 murders in 2023, the lowest number in a decade. But murders are about 26% in the first two months of this year compared to 2023. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

