Actor Kim Seon-ho reflects on his humble beginnings in theater; recalls financial difficulties and parental support





A candid video featuring the actor Kim Seon-ho was unveiled on the YouTube channel by PDC on February 29, offering a glimpse of the actor's journey through the world of theater . During a candid conversation with the production team, Kim Seon-ho discussed his experiences and the challenges he faced while pursuing his passion.

In the video, the production team recognized Kim Seon-ho as a role model for actors engaged in public performances. I once heard an actor say that you were a role model for all actors working in public performances. Before this, I had never heard of the term open run. There are performances that continue to take place without a deadline, as cited by Kbizoom.

Reflecting on his journey, Kim Seon-ho candidly expressed his familiarity with the concept through his involvement in productions like Rooftop Room Cat and New Boeing Boeing. He revealed the financial difficulties ” he encountered during his theater years, recalling: “After many performances over the years, we have a clear analysis of the character and all we have to do is interpret it according to that, as a manual. But at the same time, this means that it is difficult to make this role your own. Not to mention, open prints are cheap. My salary was 18,000 won at the time I starred in Sherlock.

He described living with his parents to make ends meet, stating that I could pay for transportation and meals that day, but not my phone bills. That's why I lived with my parents when I worked in theater. Yet, I felt proud to be doing what I was passionate about. Some might find this naive of me. But to this day, it's more about what I value than the money. I was a very passionate person. Having no idea about the world and just having fun.

Hearing this, the production team asked: Were your parents against your dreams? Kim Seon-ho replied: No, they supported us. They told me that when I first said I wanted to be an actor in high school. Of course! Go for it! They were born into difficult times and had to give up their dreams to focus on survival. So they were happy that their son had a dream. They supported me. At one condition! They will pay for my university studies.

Kim Seon-ho continued: Even when I got my first role, they didn't say anything. They were just happy that I was playing. I think all my parents really wanted was for me to be happy. Curious about her parents' involvement in her career, the production team asked: Do your parents still come to see your performances? To which Kim Seon-ho warmly replied, “They did it once. They came to see Memory in Dream a while ago. My parents are gentle souls. Very innocent at heart too.

