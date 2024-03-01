Bollywood Newswrap, March 1: Big Celebrities Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cocktail Party; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yashs Ramayana to be announced on Ram Navami





On the first day of March, Bollywood was abuzz with several remarkable events. One of the highlights was the star-studded cocktail party hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The event attracted many prominent figures from the industry, adding glamor and excitement to the festivities. Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yashstarrer Ramayana will be announced by director Nitesh Tiwari on the occasion of Ram Navami. took place in Bollywood on March 1, 2024. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 1, 2024 1. Celebrities attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party The cocktail party celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union in Jamnagar was a star-studded affair. Participants included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, among others. The event radiated glamor and elegance, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees. 2. Announcement of Ramayana on April 17 Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited announcement of the film adaptation of Ramayana is imminent. Sources close to the development reveal that Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind Ramayana are gearing up to unveil the epic tale in April, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. 3. Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan Today, March 1, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his Crew co-star Kareena KapoorKhan, giving a hint about the upcoming song from the film, titled Naina. Reportedly, the song is a collaboration between Baadshah and Diljit Dosanjh, featuring lead stars Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. 4.Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at the Golden Temple Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh delighted her Instagram followers by sharing glimpses of her visit to Amritsar with husband Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul, decked out in yellow ethnic wear and pink chooda, and Jackky, in a vibrant red kurta, posed gracefully at the Golden Temple, exuding pure happiness. Joined by Rakul's family, they radiated warmth and joy. 5.Katrina Kaif was supposed to be part of Bachna Ae Haseeno In an interview with Mid-Day,Katrina Kaifrevealed that she was supposed to do the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno as the fourth daughter. However, his role was removed from the final script. “I was the fourth girl; that character was removed,” she said in the interview. READ ALSO : THEN vs NOW: Ranveer Singh protecting pregnant Deepika Padukone, recalls memories of their return from Italy post-wedding

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-1-big-celebs-attend-anant-ambani-radhika-merchants-cocktail-night-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavi-yashs-ramayana-to-be-announced-on-ram-navami-1283041

