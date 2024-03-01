Titanic door, Indiana Jones whip and more

Planet Hollywood auctions: (almost) everything must go!

You can't put a price on souvenirs, except, of course, when you can. And this March, we'll all have the chance to buy some of the most unforgettable props in movie history at two massive dueling movie memorabilia auctions in Los Angeles. The biggest, March 20-24, will be Heritage Auctions' Treasures From Planet Hollywood event, during which some 1,600 pieces – Princess Leia's blaster, Indiana Jones' whip, rescue of Jack and Rose from Titanic – will be on the block. For just $30,000 you could hold up the stone tablets of Moses from The ten Commandments next time you discipline the children. Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl estimates the Tinseltown-themed restaurant franchise has spent $20 million to $30 million on movie memorabilia over three decades and says the lots for sale represent just a fraction of its collection of 60,000 items. Thirty-three years after its creation (and 23 after its second bankruptcy filing), the brand abandons the display of accessories and costumes in favor of a more immersive audio-video concept on its sites, including a casino in Vegas , a Mexico City resort and Times Square restaurant set to open in June. “I was concerned that a lot of it would just be locked away in storage,” Earl says of the decision to sell the treasure. The sale, which has already received seven figures in pre-bidding, is the largest movie prop auction since the sale of the Debbie Reynolds collection at Heritage in 2012. Not to be outdone, the Prop Store of Los Angeles is hosting an event three days a week earlier, March 12-14, with more than a thousand items. “I'm sure they rely on them,” Earl says, “but we love Prop Store. We have bought many things from them over the years. Eagle-eyed collectors will notice a surprising overlap between the two sales, including two versions of Marty McFly's atomic cowboy costume from Back to the Future III. And even if the two sales present multiple treasures of Star Wars, only the Prop Store can boast of C-3PO's golden head, courtesy of his former wielder, Anthony Daniels. It is estimated at $1 million. Too rich? Planet Hollywood auction offers Dot Matrix leader, Joan Rivers' C-3PO knockoff from Space balls, for a flight with a starting bid of $1,000. — Julien Sancton

UCLA brings Fishing Return to cinema screens

Drugs. Prostitution. Murder. Bad acting. Rarely in the history of cinema have so many deadly vices been packed into a poorly lit B-movie. But in April, a lovingly restored copy of The wages of sin — the infamous 1938 “exploitation film” about a woman whose puff of a marijuana cigarette leads her to desperate servitude in a sex trafficking ring — will be screened at the UCLA Festival of Preservation. “It was an ill-timed rescue,” says writer and conservationist David Stenn, who initiated the project. Fishingthe resurrection. “There was a negative that was decomposing in storage and a few crappy 16-millimeter prints floating around, but it had been decades since anyone could see it. It is an extremely rare artifact. It’s also a brilliant example of a lost art form. Early exploitation pictures, made outside Hays' censorship code on shoestring budgets and with the cinematic finesse of a bulldozer, pushed the boundaries of what could be shown, with prurient plots set in homes closes and drug dens. “Of course, a lot of these films look like they were squeegeeed together,” says Stenn, who discovered Fishing rotting in the UCLA archives while I researched Girl 27, his 2007 documentary about the 1937 MGM scandal involving the murder of dancer Patricia Douglas. “But they are an important part of the story. They are always worth saving. — Benjamin Svetkey

Artist Helps Himself in Self-Help Culture

A few years ago, Amsterdam artist Nora Turato held a major exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York – and it almost led to a breakdown. “I was really tense,” she tells Rambling Reporter. “I hit a wall. And I was like, 'OK, I need therapy.' I need to start working on myself. This made me look inward. The results of all this inward looking? A new exhibition at Sprüth Magers Gallery in Los Angeles, Feb. 28-April 27, takes aim at the “woo woo” wellness culture and industrial self-help complex. The show, Turato's first West Coast outing, is titled This is not true!!! Stop lying! and features works – such as enamel pieces engraved with phrases like “tell my TRUTH!!!” » – questioning the authenticity of media concepts such as authenticity. “Authenticity is sold to us as an identity, as a selfish interpretation of who we should be,” she explains. However, in Los Angeles, Turato, 33, does not hesitate to venture into the heart of well-being: the first stop on his local sightseeing tour was a trip to Erewhon. “I was very curious about it,” she says, “but I was really stressed from the second I walked in.” — Chris Gardner

Hail, Married: Mrs. Lincoln meets Spielberg, Field, Kushner

Obviously, Abraham Lincoln didn't always have the best luck in the theater. But a new off-Broadway comedy about his wife, O Mary!appears to have hit the jackpot, attracting a star-studded audience, most recently Sally Field, who played Mary Todd Lincoln in the 2012 film. Lincoln, as well as the film's director, Steven Spielberg, and screenwriter, Tony Kushner. “I was nervous,” admits Oh, Mary! Star writer Cole Escola, who was alerted that Field and his friends would be there on February 21. “My play is a cartoon, not at all based in reality, and I did almost no research. I was wondering if it could be offensive [to them] sort of.” Clearly not. Field, Spielberg and Kushner went backstage after the show and took photos with Escola. A big screen adaptation of Oh, Mary! hasn't been discussed, but Escola doubts Spielberg would be interested. “He’s the only director I would let make a film version,” Escola says, “but I don’t see a world where he would ever touch that.” — Caitlin Huston

This story first appeared in the February 28 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.