How HBO's The Regime Creates Comedy Out of an Authoritarian Regime Canon City Daily Record

Kate Winslet plays a dictator in The Regime. (Miya Mizuno/HBO/TNS)

Imagine a world in which the leader of a country led an extremely complacent lifestyle and dictated what was to be considered true, and the leader's followers either cowardly indulged in this or blindly believed it all.

No, it's not a documentary. HBO's The Regime may have a bland title, but the fictional series, which debuts March 3, is a wild adventure, a dark and absurd satire on authoritarianism, which finds the funny in the sinister and the brutality in the extraordinary.

Set in a fictional Central European country, it centers on Chancellor Elena Vernham (a haunting and deeply strange Kate Winslet) who governs according to her whims and paranoia. (She fears her deceased father's disapproval, visiting his glass coffin to pathetically plead his case.)

When she enlists the violent and possibly unhinged army corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) as her assistant, sparks fly. He becomes her advisor on everything from her terrible diet to foreign policy, creating new layers of chaos in the palace and in the country.

Series creator Will Tracy honed his political comedy skills writing for The Onion News Network and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and honed his skills writing about power and wealth (and tantrums) on Succession and its film, The Menu.

He spoke recently by video about the central relationship and geopolitics, laughter and fears. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. This is obviously a political show, but it also feels like you're creating the most toxic version of the Sam and Diane dynamic from Cheers.

Herbert was originally a narrative device for the audience to enter this world, a simple country guy who asks, “What's all this?” and who are these people? and he meets everyone, but around page 15 of the pilot he just blended in.

But I struggled to make Elena emotionally accessible and the story seemed mostly bureaucratic and political. Then I realized he was interesting and had the idea that he might have something to say and that what he says gives him a feeling of power.

So going back to the old precepts of how watchable television works, it became a sort of love story like Sam and Diane. There's a way they feel like the best version of themselves, even though it's an incredibly non-traditional and toxic love story.

Q. Elena is ruthless when it comes to retaining power; she will sacrifice everything and everyone. There are obviously parallels with real life, but how do you make this point without being too pushy?

We wanted to create a show that would have something to say and be relevant to our world without seeming polemic or didactic. Obviously, humor contributes to this. And the characters aren't emotionally expressive; they're very presented and masked, which helps because they wouldn't get on a platform and say what they think about politics because it wouldn't be in their best interest to do so.

Q. Keplinger, the imprisoned former chancellor, says of Elena that her behavior is born out of pain and that you turn their pain into anger and then use it as a cudgel. But he also says of her, of Herbert and their supportersthat broken people love broken people, which isn't that far removed from Hillary Clinton's deplorable outlook.

Exactly. Keplinger is a representation of left-wing exasperation: why do you like him and not me? We were careful to remember that as far as the left is concerned, he is certainly the preferable option, but he is rather cowardly, needy and narcissistic in his own way.

Q. Do you feel any empathy for the members of Elena's cabinet as they accommodate and appease like we've seen in real life?

It's hard for me to feel this way. There is a story they tell themselves: they are doing this for virtuous reasons. But there's opportunism in that feeling: I'm going to be the steady hand in this and sometimes that means I can be the steady hand in case this guy gets kicked out. They all want to be in pole position. This happens until it becomes impossible. And then they will do anything to protect themselves. They will throw anyone or any idea under the bus to survive.

I was also a little inspired by reading about Hitler's Big Four cabinet and how even when the Soviets were only days away from the bunker and all was lost, there was still the feeling that they were still positioning themselves, they wanted Papa H to like them. the best.

Q. What did you learn from your days writing for The Onion News and Last Week Tonight? Clearly, Succession feels like a natural bridge between there and here.

I think it still comes from The Onion in a way. We were writing these crazy, impossible comic stories, but remembering throughout, even down to the editorial style, that they had to have this veneer of verisimilitude. It had to look real, even though what you're describing is crazy.

In practice, you also need to do your research to give it the flavor and structure of how these real-world processes work. And on Succession, as we've seen time and time again recently, what would never happen has happened in politics, media, and business, so we felt emboldened.

Q. How did you balance humor with everyone's wacky but often brutal behavior and the realism of geopolitics?

One thing I learned in my research is that when you think you've written something ridiculous and exaggerated about an authoritarian leader, you read the actual numbers and think, “Boy , maybe we didn't push enough.

The world of the series is so extreme because the character is so extreme and so powerful and has access to unlimited material resources. Elena can create her own reality, and then everyone around her has to pretend it's reality. To me, this is an inherently funny, absurd and dark situation.

The comedy is rooted in the subject matter and the challenge is to remember that there is real fear, cruelty and pain that emerges from the world it creates. We must remember that she is a dangerous figure and we owe it to ourselves, especially in the world we currently live in, to try to make geopolitics and the consequences of it all seem real and not like a joke.